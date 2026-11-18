Joe Giudice appeals to Donald Trump for a presidential pardon to reunite with his US-based children, as Teresa Giudice supports the effort ahead of The Real Housewives Season 15 premiere.

Joe Giudice has initiated a public appeal to President Donald Trump, seeking a presidential pardon that would allow him to return to the United States. The 53-year-old former reality star made the plea known via an Instagram post on Thursday, June 26, expressing his desire to reunite with his four children who remain in the country.

Family Ties and Deportation History

Giudice, who currently resides in the Bahamas, is unable to travel back to the US due to his deportation order following his release from federal prison. His children, daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, continue to live in the United States with their mother, Teresa Giudice. The separation has been particularly difficult for Audriana, who was only six years old when Joe left and is now 17.

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Teresa Giudice has publicly voiced her support for her ex-husband's campaign for clemency. She highlighted the legal complexities that led to Joe's deportation, noting that his mother became an American citizen when he was 19. Teresa explained that if his mother had naturalized before he turned 18, the deportation would likely have been avoided under the laws at the time.

Legal Background and Financial Troubles

The foundation for Joe Giudice's legal troubles dates back to 2009 when he and Teresa filed for bankruptcy, declaring $11 million in debt. Five years later, the couple faced indictment on fraud charges, to which they eventually pleaded guilty. Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence in 2015, while Joe served 41 months in federal custody.

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After his release in 2019, Joe was deported to Italy. Teresa filed for divorce from Joe that same year, finalizing the legal split in 2020. She has since remarried, but maintains that she paid back all restitution related to the case and believes Joe deserves a chance to come home for the sake of their family.

Context of Season 15 Premiere

This appeal coincides with the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15, which airs on Bravo on January 19. The show held a premiere party in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, marking the return of the series more than two years after filming its last episode. Joe's attempt to return home is being viewed through the lens of this long-awaited return to television screens.

Future Implications and Public Reaction

If granted, a presidential pardon would significantly alter the dynamic of the Giudice family, allowing Joe to visit his daughters without legal hindrance. Teresa emphasized the emotional toll of the separation, stating she would love for Joe to come back, especially for Audriana who has missed her father for over a decade. The situation highlights the lasting personal impact of the couple's high-profile legal downfall.