Joe Giudice Explains Why He Moved to the Bahamas and Still Hopes to Return to the US

Joe Giudice, former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has been living in the Bahamas since his deportation from the United States. On Teresa Giudice's podcast, he revealed that he chose the Bahamas for its Americanized feel, which made him feel closer to home compared to Italy. While he enjoys his life in the Bahamas, Joe expressed a strong desire to return to the US to be closer to his daughters. He is currently working with a lawyer to explore his options.

Joe Giudice has been vocal lately about his family, his life, and his current residence in the Bahamas . The former star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had been living in Italy after his deportation following a prison sentence. His ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, had served her prison term before her husband, and upon his release, he was not allowed to return home. Instead, he was sent to Italy because he had never obtained citizenship despite living in the United States for most of his life.

Now, Giudice resides in the Bahamas and recently shared the reasons behind his move. On Teresa's podcast, Turning the Tables, the ex-couple discussed his life after their divorce. Joe revealed that one of the primary reasons he chose the Bahamas was its 'Americanized' feel compared to Italy. 'You grow up someplace, you get used to everything. I mean, that’s why I adapt here in the Bahamas, Nassau, because it’s kind of like Americanized, and I always see American people here,' Giudice explained. 'So, I kind of feel like I’m close to home. When I was in Italy, it wasn’t really the same. It was nice, but it just felt far. Like, here, it’s close. It’s only two-and-a-half hours away, and I guess because everybody comes and visits me, I don’t feel like I’m too far.' Joe also expressed that he misses his friends and family dearly, including Teresa. Despite his happiness in the Bahamas, Giudice is actively working with a lawyer to find a way back to the United States. He longs to be closer to his daughters again, though his previous attempts to return have been denied by the embassy. 'I got a lawyer working on something, but she’s been working on it and hasn’t done anything yet, so, I don’t know, we’ll see,' he shared. 'I mean, I did get in front of the embassy and they denied me … and that was it. I paid a bunch of money for that, so… I went, and it took not even five minutes, and they denied it, so I’m done with this crap. It is what it is.





