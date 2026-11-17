Portrait photographer Joe Fraga tests Reblum AI skin retouching software on diverse client headshots. Results debunk myths about plastic skin and bias in professional photography workflows.

Portrait photographer Joe Fraga, based in Salvador, Brazil, has conducted a rigorous technical evaluation of Reblum, an AI-powered desktop retouching software. After nine years of professional experience specializing in corporate headshots and family sessions, Fraga tested the tool against six common industry criticisms using real client work. The assessment aimed to determine whether automated skin retouching can meet professional standards for texture preservation, color accuracy, and workflow efficiency without compromising data privacy.

Testing Skin Texture Preservation Methods

The primary concern among portrait photographers is that AI algorithms often smooth facial features excessively, resulting in an artificial, plastic appearance that destroys authentic skin texture. Reblum utilizes frequency separation technology, which splits image data into separate layers for color tone and fine texture details. This allows the software to even out blotches and blemishes while explicitly preserving pores, freckles, and fine hair strands. Fraga tested a 24-portrait headshot session using both a Natural preset at default settings and a Fashion preset with all sliders at maximum intensity.

Also read David Rule Tests World's Smallest Houseboat After 885K YouTube Fame

The Natural preset produced results suitable for corporate environments, muting forehead hotspots and calming redness around the nose and cheeks. Crucially, the fine lines around the eyes and the detail in beards and eyebrows remained intact. Even when pushed to maximum settings in the Fashion preset, the images retained visible grain structure. This proves that the software does not inherently create the fake plastic skin effect often associated with earlier generations of beauty filters and automated retouching tools.

Evaluating Diversity and Skin Tone Accuracy

Historical data biases in imaging software have frequently led to inaccurate rendering of deeper skin tones, causing highlights to appear gray or washing out natural warmth. Critics argue that many automated tools default to lightening skin rather than balancing it. Reblum addresses this through specific algorithms like Shine Removal and Tone Balance. Shine Removal blends color from the surrounding skin into highlight areas, while Tone Balance adjusts hue rather than luminance, ensuring the overall brightness does not shift unnaturally.

Advertisement

Fraga tested four client portraits representing a wide spectrum of skin tones, including a difficult case of deep, warm skin with strong highlights on the forehead, nose, and cheekbones. The software successfully reduced the hotspots without turning the skin gray or matte. The subject maintained a warm brown complexion, and visible freckles remained distinct after processing. This outcome directly counters the belief that AI retouching tools cannot accurately handle darker complexions while maintaining natural color integrity.

Assessing Data Privacy and Cloud Dependencies

Another major objection to AI retouching services involves the security of client data and the financial model of cloud-based processing. Many competing services require uploading images to remote servers, raising concerns about where facial data is stored and whether it is used to train third-party models. Additionally, per-photo fees can make large projects like corporate headshot days economically unviable. Reblum operates as a standalone desktop application for macOS and Windows, processing all images locally on the user's computer.

Once the AI model is downloaded during the initial launch, the software functions entirely offline without requiring an internet connection. The company states that client photos are never used to train its algorithms, addressing privacy concerns directly. This architecture allows photographers to work on airplanes, in hotels, or on isolated studio machines without network access. There are no per-image charges or credit systems; batch processing unlimited numbers of images costs the same whether the user processes one portrait or a full gallery.

Integrating Workflow with Professional Editing Suites

Seamless integration with existing professional editing environments is critical for adopting new technology in a fast-paced studio. Reblum functions as both a standalone application and a plugin within major industry-standard software, including Lightroom Classic, Capture One, and Photoshop. This flexibility allows photographers to maintain their established workflows without learning an entirely new interface from scratch. The software eliminates the need to export files to separate applications and re-import them, streamlining the post-production pipeline.

Advertisement

Joe Fraga described his workflow as straightforward and efficient. He adjusts lighting and shadows in Lightroom Classic before sending selected images to Reblum for retouching. For a typical shoot involving around 20 photos, this method significantly reduces manual editing time while ensuring consistent quality. Fraga has served as a Reblum partner since August 2026, indicating a long-term professional endorsement of the tool based on its technical performance and reliability in real-world commercial photography scenarios.