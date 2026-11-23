Joe Coffey will be with MLW for a while, so it's good that he has a long list of things to do. Earlier this month, The Takedown on SI reported that Coffey re-si

Coffey re-signed a brand new contract with MLW. He made his debut with the promotion earlier this spring, but has now committed to the organization.

The opportunity to sign with MLW was born out of a WWE curveball, but adaptation is the key. Major League Wrestling | MLW "They’ve provided me with an international platform, especially now that MLW Fusion goes out on Tubi, which is the new home of Major League Wrestling," Coffey said regarding why he decided to sign with MLW.

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"It’s so accessible to a lot of people. They can see MLW, and if anyone is a fan of me or the GBOT, they can see us on that platform. Court has shown good faith in me, and I’d like to think it’s a good fit for me right now. It’s kind of a rebrand, getting myself going again.

" A key selling point for MLW is its wide array of talent and diverse in-ring styles. Coffey is made for that environment. He considers himself a global pro wrestler and has competed worldwide to prove it.

"I can do pretty much any style you want. Flying off the top rope, lucha? Not a problem. You want strong style, where I’m going to knock someone’s teeth in?

Aye, not a problem. You want British old-school technical wrestling, which not a lot of people can do? I can tie them up in knots, lift them up by the lip, pull them back down and tell them I’ll be right back. I can do that as well.

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I can do it all.

"I think that’s just the nature of this job, this industry. If you pigeonhole yourself into one thing, I don’t think you’re adaptable to every challenge presented in front of you. When you’re in the ring with someone, you’re working through their strong suits and finding out their weaknesses. You have to adapt, or else you die in this industry, really.

"Coffey was a part of the Gallus faction in WWE, but was released from the company in 2025. It was a curveball, and one that Coffey said he had to adapt to. He had only 90 days to figure out what to do with his career because his visa was set to expire. MLW came calling, and everything fell into place.

In WWE, Coffey was a star on the NXT UK brand, and his faction was a fixture on NXT 2.0. Coffey said his NXT UK run was amongst the favorite times of his career. He wrestled for top championships and credited the pandemic with helping him find himself as a performer and level up his game in the ring.

"NXT UK was probably the best time I had personally in pro wrestling, because we had a great group, and we all understood our roles, especially in the pandemic. Everyone suffered in the pandemic, whether it was in their professional life, their personal life, all around. And one thing that was a constant in the pandemic was professional wrestling.

"The pandemic was actually good for me as an in-ring professional, because we readdressed what we thought NXT UK should be. We’d be on Zoom meetings with William Regal, Robbie Brookside, James Mason, Johnny Moss, and Brian Kendrick, who was still a coach at NXT UK, and we’d watch old World of Sport matches and think, how can we modernize this style? Because we had no crowd, we had time to take our time, essentially.

It was more like a physical fight.

"When The Rock planned a return to the ring at WrestleMania 40, WWE officials called Coffey and Gallus to get The Great One in ring shape. Coffey opened up about training The Rock and said it showed WWE had great faith in him. , The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the night one main event.

On night two, The Rock attempted to help Reigns retain his world title against Rhodes, but failed.

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"I did feel like a coach or a producer sitting at a desk watching it, even though we were watching it in Orlando," Coffey said. "It was really cool to see it go off without a hitch. I thought he did a fantastic job, considering that amount of time out. He’s still The Rock, and he’s still one of the best to ever lace up a pair.

"I’ve never hurt anyone. I’ve worked at my craft for a long time. There’s a reason I’ve done boxing for a long time: so I can judge distance on my strikes. I wasn’t nervous about hurting him.

That’s never an issue for me, and anyone can testify to that.

"Coffey made his MLW debut earlier this year at the Battle Riot event in Orlando. He was a major part of the MLW return to PPV at Saturday Night SuperFight in Chicago. He and his Glasgow Boys on Top faction wrestled for the MLW World Tag Team Championships in a Chicago Street Fight. They lost to The Good Brothers, but Coffey has gold on his mind now that his future is clear.

"I’m not going to lie, I’m always about the big score, mate," Coffey said about his future plans in MLW. "I’m about gold. That’s the reason we get into this. Whether it’s just me or the boys from the GBOT, we all set out for one thing and one thing only, and that’s to snatch the big score off of everyone.

"So, I’m looking at all the titles. I’ve had a taste with the Southern Crown, but I’m really looking at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, because that’s when I’ll solidify myself. That’s when people go, 'Yep, world champion class,' which I know I am. So it’s goal setting.

This year I’ll be looking at the goals I’ve set and ticking them off bit by bit.

" MLW Fusion airs on Tubi on Thursday nights. The company also now airs the show on Amazon Prime. MLW is in the middle of its Opera Cup tournament, with the finals set for Austin Aries vs. Matt Riddle, who will go face-to-face on this week's show. Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI.

He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.