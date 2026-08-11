Joe Burrow Leads Cincinnati Bengals Past Atlanta Falcons in First NFL Game in Madrid

Joe Burrow wore new orange and white cleats and started hot in the NFL's first game in Spain, while rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton posted from Madrid as the Bengals faced the Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led his team to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the historic first National Football League game played in Spain. The matchup took place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, marking a significant milestone for the league's international expansion efforts. Burrow, wearing a new pair of orange and white cleats with a distinctive side design, delivered a standout performance for the fifth-seeded Bengals.

The Bengals entered the contest with a five-and-two record, seeking to secure a fourth consecutive win. The Atlanta Falcons arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a three-and-five record, looking to break their losing streak. The game drew massive attention due to its location at the home of soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, one of the most famous clubs in global sports history.

Also read NFL Analyst Calls Joe Burrow ‘As Good as There Is in the League’

Burrow started the game with exceptional precision, completing sixteen of his first eighteen passes for 194 yards. He accounted for three total touchdowns, including two through the air and one on the ground. The rushing score occurred with roughly four minutes remaining in the second quarter, giving Cincinnati a crucial momentum boost as they controlled the pace of the game.

Heading into Sunday, Burrow had accumulated 2,115 passing yards and twenty touchdowns, leading the league in scoring through the air. Cincinnati ranked first in the NFL in offensive expected points added per play since Week 5 began. Their efficiency metric stood at 0.216, making them the only team in the league to surpass the 0.2 threshold during that span.

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Burrow expressed immense enthusiasm about performing before the Madrid crowd, citing his long-standing interest in international sports. He mentioned following Real Madrid for years and frequently playing as both teams in FIFA video games during his childhood. Burrow noted that he has loved watching soccer his entire life and wished he could have attended matches at their home stadiums.

The quarterback credited the team's recent success to the talent level, dedicated work ethic, and strategic coaching. He emphasized that the offensive line has been protecting him effectively, describing it as the best performance from that group since he joined the team. Burrow also highlighted the continuous improvement of younger players who attack every practice with the intent to get better.

Off the field, attention also focused on Burrow's rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, who shared moments from her trip to Spain. She posted images of the Puerta de Alcala, the city's iconic arch located near El Retiro Park. Ponton also shared a photo of herself at the Italian restaurant Bel Mondo, holding an Aperol spritz and a pasta dish while commenting on the hype surrounding the food.

Ponton and Burrow have been linked since at least May 2026, when they were seen together at a Met Gala after party in New York. She also attended the Fanatics Flag Football Classic party in Los Angeles. The couple had previously faced media scrutiny during a break-in at Burrow's home, where Ponton initially identified herself as his employee.

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Burrow, who turned twenty-nine earlier this year, addressed the privacy concerns raised by the incident during a press conference. He stated that his privacy had been violated in multiple ways and that more details were already public than he wished to share. The quarterback chose to focus his comments on his family and the upcoming game rather than dwelling on the intrusion.

The victory at the Santiago Bernabeu solidifies Cincinnati's position as a top contender in the AFC. The team's ability to score efficiently against a competitive Falcons squad highlights their offensive dominance. Burrow's performance in front of an international audience demonstrates the growing global appeal of the NFL and its star players.

As the season progresses, the Bengals will rely on the continued excellence of their quarterback and the resilience of their coaching staff. The win in Spain serves as a testament to the team's adaptability and skill on the world stage. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if Cincinnati can maintain this high level of play for the remainder of the season.