Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Steelers in AFC North Showdown

Joe Burrow throws for 409 yards and four touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-3, solidifying their hold on first place in the AFC North division.

On November 15, 2026, the Cincinnati Bengals delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The victory improved the Bengals' record to 7-2, securing their position as the leaders of the AFC North division. The game concluded with a final score of 31-3, a margin that reflected the Bengals' complete dominance for the first three quarters of the contest.

Joe Burrow MVP-Caliber Performance

Joe Burrow executed a statistical masterclass against the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Burrow completed 35 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns, marking the fifth consecutive week he has achieved this level of production. He began the game methodically, leading the offense on the first two drives to establish a 10-0 lead before Rodgers completed his first pass. Burrow's efficiency was evident early, as he had completed 21 passes while Rodgers had yet to throw a completion by that point in the game.

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This consistent excellence has positioned Burrow as the clear frontrunner for the league MVP award. His ability to methodically march the offense downfield and convert critical drives set the tone for the entire contest. The Bengals offense operated with precision and purpose, fueled by Burrow's accurate distribution and decision-making under pressure. His performance was widely regarded as superior to any other quarterback in the league on Sunday night.

Ja'marr Chase and Chase Brown Drive Offense

Wide receiver Ja'marr Chase was a central figure in the Bengals' aerial assault, catching 11 balls for 231 yards. He consistently tormented Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and the secondary throughout the game. Chase now sits at 64 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. His performance included three consecutive weeks with at least 140 receiving yards, proving his status as one of the premier receivers in the NFL.

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Running back Chase Brown also provided critical support, recording 18 touches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Brown demonstrated his value with multiple big plays in pass protection and the ability to deliver in high-leverage moments. His mid-season form has made him arguably the most critical piece of the offense alongside Burrow. The running game's effectiveness was highlighted by Brown scoring a touchdown during the second quarter, celebrating with tight end Mike Gesicki.

Tactical Decisions and Injury Updates

Head coach Zac Taylor executed key strategic moves that influenced the game's outcome. After an initial unsuccessful challenge regarding a catch by Germie Bernard, Taylor threw a flag again. Officials reversed their previous ruling, determining the pass was incomplete and forcing the Steelers to punt. This tactical success helped maintain momentum for the Bengals during a crucial stretch of the game.

On the injury front, offensive guard Dalton Risner played through an illness but aggravated a knee injury he has battled all season. Risner was a late addition to the injury report with an illness but continued to play well before the aggravation. Should Risner miss significant time, Jalen Rivers is expected to fill his spot on the offensive line. Tight end Mike Gesicki had a quiet night, recording only one catch for 9 yards on the opening drive, remaining a non-existent piece of the game plan compared to the rest of the offense.

Game Summary and Division Standings

The Bengals built a 31-3 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to score twice in garbage time, making the final score appear slightly more respectable than the flow of the game suggested. The victory was pivotal for the Bengals' playoff hopes and their standing within the division. As the team sits in first place, this win against a division rival serves as a strong indicator of their capability for a deep postseason run.