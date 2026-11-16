Joe Burrow Dominates as Bengals Take Down Steelers: Instant Takeaways

The Bengals are 7-2. They've won 5-straight games.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals beat the Steelers 38-18 on Sunday night. It was a dominant performance by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and a Cincinnati team that is a force to be wrecked with in the AFC. The Bengals improve to 7-2 on the season. They've won 5-straight games and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Also read Key Bengals Veteran Puts MVP Stamp of Approval on Joe Burrow

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals absolutely dominated the Steelers from the start. Cincinnati built a 31-3 lead late in the third quarter.

They scored on five of their first six possessions and the only time they didn't score was due to a missed field goal. Four of those five scoring drives ended with touchdowns.

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Meanwhile, the defense forced punts on 5-of-6 drives to start the game. They took away the Steelers' rushing attack and Aaron Rodgers couldn't find anyone open downfield for most of the game. Pittsburgh scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to make the score look a bit more competitive, but this was utter domination. This is exactly what a Super Bowl contending team should do to a team like Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have talent, but they have some clear flaws. The Bengals protected Burrow, got after Rodgers and the rest was history. Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws downfield during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished with a 135.7 passer rating. Burrow joins Peyton Manning as the only other player to score 4+ total touchdowns in 5-straight games in NFL history. Manning did it in 2004 en route to an MVP. Burrow is well on his way to doing the same here in Cincinnati.

Burrow wasn't alone. Ja'Marr Chase led the way with 11 catches for 231 yards on 14 targets. He averaged 21 yards-per-catch. Tee Higgins finished with 66 yards on five catches.

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Chase Brown had eight catches for 39 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and defensive end Boye Mafe celebrate a tackle during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals sacked Aaron Rodgers three times. They also held the Steelers to just 62 rushing yards on 17 attempts .

Rodgers completed 15-of-29 attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his yards and both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Rodgers entered the fourth quarter with just seven completions for 27 yards. Steelers star receiver DJ Metcalf didn't have a catch until the fourth quarter.

Neither did starting tight end Pat Freiermuth. Both guys scored in the fourth quarter to pad their stats. The Bengals will try to extend their winning streak on Monday Night Football. They head to Washington to play the Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host First Word With James Rapien, a daily morning show dedicated to Cincinnati sports and the co-founder of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle.