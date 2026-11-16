Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow overtakes Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen as the odds-on favorite for the 2025 NFL MVP award following a record-setting victory.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as the clear betting favorite to win the National Football League Most Valuable Player award, surpassing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen after a spectacular performance on Nov. 15. The shift in probability follows Cincinnati's decisive 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, where Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes. This dominant display on Sunday Night Football has convinced oddsmakers and analysts alike that the seventh-year veteran is now the leading candidate for his first league MVP honor, despite two months of football remaining in the regular season.

Record-Breaking Offensive Output

Joe Burrow achieved a passer rating of 135.7 in the win against Pittsburgh, marking his third-highest rating of the current season and highlighting his elite efficiency. He has now recorded four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games, a streak that includes a recent overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans where he threw five passes and rushed for one score. This impressive run ties an NFL record previously held by the league itself, demonstrating a sustained level of offensive production that is rare in the modern game. His ability to consistently generate high yardage and scoring plays has fundamentally changed the perception of his MVP candidacy.

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Betting Odds Shift After Sunday Win

Before the matchup with the Steelers, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were considered statistical ties for the MVP title, but the betting markets have now adjusted to reflect Burrow's recent surge. Allen, who leads the Buffalo Bills to an AFC-best 8-1 record, has seen his odds drop to 7-2 as he moves into second place in the betting markets. While Allen has accumulated 13 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns through 2,223 passing yards, the momentum from Sunday's game has tipped the scales toward the Bengals quarterback. The 2024 MVP winner is still a strong contender, but Burrow's current form and team standing have given him the edge in early voting projections.

Team Standings and Statistical Context

The Cincinnati Bengals currently sit in first place in the AFC North with a 7-2 record, bolstering Burrow's case for league leadership. Over the season, the quarterback has completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards, throwing 27 touchdowns against only six interceptions. He has also added three rushing touchdowns to his stat line, showcasing a well-rounded offensive threat that defenses struggle to contain. In contrast, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the fifth-best chance to win his third MVP award, with significantly longer odds of 25-1 despite his experience as a two-time former recipient of the award.

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Rival Quarterbacks and Divisional Competition

Other notable quarterbacks in the MVP conversation include San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, who both appear to be in contention for the first time in their careers. Purdy has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards with 20 touchdowns, while Lawrence has thrown 21 touchdowns over 2,284 passing yards with a 66% completion rate. The competitive landscape of the league remains tight, with Burrow's recent performances making him the standout choice for bettors and observers who value consistency and high-level execution. The Ravens will also play a key role in the conference standings as they face the Chargers, adding another layer of complexity to the playoff picture.

Player Reaction and Future Outlook

Despite the growing chorus of support and the chants from the crowd at Paycor Stadium, Joe Burrow maintains a grounded perspective on the MVP race. The three-time Pro Bowl selection believes that fans and analysts may be getting ahead of themselves, emphasizing the long road ahead in the NFL season. He acknowledged that his performance against the Steelers was simply about executing his duties as a quarterback, offering a brief three-word answer to questions about his play. Burrow's hometown of The Plains, Ohio, remains a source of inspiration for the player, who continues to draw strength from the mutual support of his community and teammates as the season progresses.