Joe Burrow Throws for 409 Yards as Bengals Beat Steelers 38-18 to Take AFC North Lead

Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, Ja'Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards, and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday night to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow delivered a masterclass performance for the Cincinnati Bengals, passing for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a commanding 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. This dominant win moved Cincinnati into sole possession of first place in the AFC North, strengthening their standing in a highly competitive conference. The Bengals improved their record to 7-2, extending their winning streak to five consecutive games after the victory.

Aaron Rodgers, the 42-year-old quarterback for Pittsburgh, endured one of the most difficult outings of his 22-year career against the Bengals defense. Rodgers was sacked three times and struggled to find his rhythm, failing to complete a single pass until his eighth attempt of the game. His inaccuracy and the pressure applied by Cincinnati's defensive line made it nearly impossible for the Steelers to generate any early momentum.

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Running back Chase Brown was a major factor in Cincinnati's offensive success, accumulating 82 scrimmage yards and scoring two touchdowns. Both of Brown's scores came through the air, highlighting the versatility of the Bengals' offensive scheme. The team managed to score on four of their first five possessions of the game, building a significant lead before the half even ended.

Burrow completed 35 of his 44 pass attempts, finishing with a highly efficient 135.7 passer rating. He was lifted from the game midway through the fourth quarter by head coach, allowing backup Joe Flacco to handle the final minutes. This performance marked the tenth 400-yard game of Burrow's seven-year NFL career and his third such game this season alone.

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The Bengals built a 24-3 lead before halftime, fueled by Burrow's exceptional accuracy and timely big plays. In the first half alone, Burrow completed 26 of 34 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns to Chase Brown, Drew Sample, and Dohnte Meyers. This marked the second time in his career that Burrow topped 300 passing yards in a single half, showcasing his consistent elite-level production.

Pittsburgh struggled in all three phases of the game until the fourth quarter, when Rodgers managed to find DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth for touchdown passes. However, by then the deficit was too large to overcome. Jaylen Warren, who was sixth in the league in scrimmage yards entering the game, was held to just 41 total yards and seven carries for 15 yards.

Cincinnati suffered some defensive injuries during the contest that could impact future availability. DeShon Elliott was ruled inactive due to a knee injury sustained during pregame warmups. Additionally, left guard Mason McCormick was carted off the field late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury, raising concerns about the offensive line's stability for upcoming matchups.

The victory not only secures the top spot in the AFC North but also serves as a statement game for the Bengals. They became the first team in four attempts to win after playing in Europe the previous week and facing an opponent coming off a bye. This resilience against a tough schedule highlights the team's depth and ability to perform under varying conditions.

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While Cincinnati celebrated their divisional lead, the Steelers' struggles remain a concern for Pittsburgh fans. Rodgers' completion struggles and the offensive line's inability to protect him effectively were the primary reasons for the blowout loss. The team must now look to regroup and find answers before their next scheduled contest.

The Bengals' offensive explosion continues to set the tone for the rest of the league. With Burrow playing at an MVP-caliber level and key contributors like Chase Brown stepping up, Cincinnati has established itself as a serious contender for the Super Bowl. Their ability to maintain this level of performance will be crucial as they head into the second half of the season.