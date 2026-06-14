Joe Brady 'Jolt' May Be Just What Bills Need to Reclaim AFC East

The Buffalo Bills went through significant changes this offseason after falling short vs. the Denver Broncos in the playoffs. Will they get the desired result?

consulted during the hiring process , and Bills' brass did not want to lose continuity on what has been a NFL Top 3 scoring offense under Brady's direction.

Bills head coach Joe Brady makes his way through players including Ty Johnson who were congratulating Brady and hugging him after the press conference introducing him as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images With Brady as a first-time head coach of a team that carries massive expectations, there's naturally a question of how Buffalo will fare over the course of a grueling 18-week NFL schedule.

, and his detailed answer seems to match the prevailing sentiment amongst Bills Mafia. In 2025, the Bills won 12 regular season games, but failed to win the AFC East for the first time in six years. Making matters more frustrating for Buffalo, the New England Patriots and second-year quarterback Drake Maye advanced to Super Bowl LX.

"My guess is the Bills will win the AFC East and contend for a Super Bowl title this year," said Breer after laying out his reasoning. If Brady's promotion delivers the intended effect, then Buffalo will find a way to recalibrate and reclaim the division crown that it monopolized from 2020 through 2024.

"I do think Joe Brady’s perspective could give a Bills team that’s become a perennial contender a little added jolt," said Breer. "Brady interviewed exceptionally well with other teams over the years, and the step back he took in Carolina, after leaving LSU, was more circumstantial than anything. He’s bright, has good vision for an offense and a team, and I think he has the swagger to energize the group.

" While the team was always playoff-caliber during the McDermott era, a new voice at the front of the room figures to make a difference for a group that's been so close, but unable to knock down the door. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who brings 10 years of playing experience as a NFL safety,. Prior to spending two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Leonhard was the interim head coach for Wisconsin, so, presumably, his perspective holds added value.

"He knows how to talk. He knows how to communicate and get buy-in from a team. That's exciting," said Leonhard.

"He's willing to go up there and say the hard thing. Obviously, it's pretty low stress in the offseason, but at the same time, the messaging, I thought, has been really good with the team.

"The mailbag reader also raised the question of the Leonhard-led defensive makeover and if the proper personnel is present to successfullyBreer's answer hints that an upgrade could be in store for the Bills on that side of the ball. "I also think that Jim Leonhard has a chance to be one of the best defensive coordinators in football pretty quickly, and could be a head coach within two or three years," said Breer.

"He’ll be creative, and the Bills have done a good job getting some scheme fits—like veteran Bradley Chubb and rookie T.J. Parker—to better facilitate Leonhard’s system.

" Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, center, is shown during the first quarter of their gam at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Imagesthat emerged early during the offseason. Although the leadership has changed in key spots, the expectations for the Bills remain the same — conquer the AFC and get to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards.

The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.





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