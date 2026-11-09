Joe Biden Shares Health Update Ahead of Memoir Release

The former president says cancer will cut back his book tour talks.

Former President Joe Biden said his cancer diagnosis will limit his book tour appearances ahead of this month’s release of his presidential memoirthat while his doctors “continue to be encouraged” by his response to his treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer, the illness has taken a toll on him.

“It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” he wrote.

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As a result, Biden said he would not be able to have as many conversations about his book as he had hoped. His presidential memoir,, is due for release on Nov. 17.

“I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said. The memoir covers Biden’s four years in the White House, including the major challenges and decisions that shaped his presidency.

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“Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up. ” It’s a good lesson for me. And for America," Biden added. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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