Joe Biden Says He Would Resign If He Knew He Had Cancer Before 2024 Campaign

Former President Joe Biden reveals in his memoir interview that he would have dropped out of the 2024 race had he known about his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis earlier.

Former President Joe Biden, aged 83, stated unequivocally in a recent interview that he would have resigned from the 2024 presidential race if he had been aware of his cancer diagnosis prior to launching his campaign. This revelation comes as Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sit down with People magazine for an exclusive on-camera discussion promoting the release of his new White House memoir, titled Promise Me America. The interview serves as the sole visual preview of the former president's reflections on his final years in the White House and the controversial end to his political career.

Biden Cancer Diagnosis And Campaign Timeline

Joe Biden publicly announced that he had stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025, a disclosure made four months after he left the Oval Office. He characterized the timing and subsequent media reaction as a cynical twist, criticizing commentators who alleged that he had intentionally kept the medical condition secret during his tenure. In the conversation, Biden addressed the specific question of whether he would have acted differently regarding the 2024 election if his health status had been known sooner. He admitted that an 80-year-old man with cancer should not be running for office but clarified that his health was not the determining factor in his decision to stay in the race at that time.

Also read Biden ripped for ‘totally delusional’ claim about debate that preceded his 2024 exit

Debate Fallout And Party Pressure

Joe Biden expressed continued surprise and dismay regarding the public and political backlash following his debate against President Donald Trump in June 2024. He described the performance as not very consequential, noting that he expected a second debate to occur and that he felt he maintained the capacity to govern effectively. Despite his belief that he was well-equipped to leverage relationships with major global leaders to support US positions, the event triggered intense pressure from within his own party. Senior Democrats and party officials began calling on the then 81-year-old president to abandon his reelection bid, a demand that eventually led to his decision to step aside on July 21.

Conflict With Kamala Harris Memoir Claims

While Joe Biden did not directly address Vice President Kamala Harris in the People magazine interview, her recent memoir 107 Days presents a starkly different perspective on the transition of power. In her book, Harris criticized Biden for recklessness in continuing his campaign for a second term at an advanced age, particularly with Donald Trump on the ballot. Biden maintained that he believed he was the best person to execute the job objective, citing his extensive diplomatic experience. The divergence in their accounts highlights the internal tensions and differing assessments of the political strategy that unfolded in the final months of the 2024 election cycle.

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Pardoning Hunter Biden And Trump Retaliation

Joe Biden also spoke candidly about the controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, in December 2024, following the defeat of his administration. He defended the action by pointing to the aggressive tactics employed by Donald Trump, who has since sought prosecutions against political enemies such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former FBI Director James Comey. Biden argued that the pardon was a necessary protective measure against a president who targets individuals without basis, stating he knew Trump would attempt to do harm to those connected to him if he had not intervened. This stands in contrast to Hunter Biden's public comments that the pardon was detrimental to the Constitution and his father's legacy.

Promise Me America Release And Legacy

The memoir Promise Me America is scheduled to hit bookstores next Tuesday, marking the first major public account of Joe Biden's post-presidency reflections. The publication coincides with his ongoing health battle and his return to private life alongside Dr. Jill Biden. The interview underscores the complex intersection of personal health, political strategy, and legal protection that defined the end of the Biden era. As readers prepare to engage with the former president's narrative, the interview provides critical context for the decisions made during the tumultuous final year of his presidency and the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election.