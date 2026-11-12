Joe Biden Reveals He Would Quit If He Had Cancer During 2024 Campaign

Former President Joe Biden states he would have resigned immediately had he known he had cancer during his 2024 run, while defending his debate performance and Hunter Biden pardon in new memoir.

Former President Joe Biden disclosed in a recent interview that he would have stepped aside from the 2024 presidential race had he known he was suffering from cancer during the campaign. The 83-year-old made these comments while promoting his upcoming White House memoir, "Promise Me, America," which is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Cancer Diagnosis and Campaign Withdrawal

Biden, who sits down with People magazine for this exclusive on-camera interview alongside former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, revealed that his stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025 came four months after leaving office. He described the timing of the public revelation as a cynical twist by commentators who claimed he had kept the condition secret from the American public. During the conversation, Biden explicitly stated that if he had known his feeling of being unwell was due to cancer, he would have resigned immediately rather than continuing his bid for reelection.

Also read Ahead of memoir, Biden reveals doubts about 2024 run, Hunter pardon, Trump’s warm letter

Debate Performance and Political Legacy

The former President addressed the disastrous June 2024 debate against President Donald Trump, which he believes ended his political career, yet insisted the performance itself was not consequential. Biden expressed surprise at the intense blowback, noting that he did not expect the debate to be a defining moment and initially believed there would be another one scheduled. He argued that an 80-year-old man with cancer should not be running, but emphasized that he did not know he had the disease at the time. Biden maintained that he felt he had the capacity to govern, citing his strong relationships with global leaders and his belief that he was objectively the best-equipped person to continue the work of his administration.

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Pardon Controversy and Political Retribution

Biden also spoke candidly about his controversial decision in December 2024 to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, shortly after Kamala Harris lost the election. He firmly disagreed with Hunter's recent comments that the pardon damaged the Constitution or his father's legacy, defending the act as a necessary shield against political retribution. The former President pointed to the actions of President Donald Trump, who has since sought prosecutions against figures like former National Security Advisor John Bolton and FBI Director James Comey. Biden stated he watched Trump's modus operandi of targeting enemies without basis and pardoned his family members to prevent the current administration from harming them.

Strained Relations with Successor

The interview highlights the growing rift between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who succeeded him in the race after he withdrew on July 21. While Biden did not directly mention Harris in the People magazine interview, her own memoir, "107 Days," criticized his decision to run for a second term at his advanced age as reckless, especially given the presence of Donald Trump on the ballot. This divergence in perspective underscores the differing views within the Democratic party regarding the strategy and timing of the 2024 presidential campaign. The release of Biden's memoir serves as a platform for him to clarify his motivations and defend his legacy against these internal and external critiques.