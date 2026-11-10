Joe Biden Receives Honorary Award at Trinity College Dublin

Former US president Joe Biden received a gold medal from the College Historical Society in Dublin, while son Hunter Biden spoke openly about his addiction struggles.

Former US president Joe Biden made a rare public appearance in Ireland on Tuesday, attending an event at Trinity College Dublin where his son Hunter Biden was also given an honorary award. Joe Biden, 83, and his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, were welcomed with applause from the crowd before taking seats in the front row of the exam hall.

The College Historical Society, widely known as The Hist, presented the former president with a gold medal for his Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. The event also drew attention to Hunter Biden, who has struggled with severe alcohol and crack cocaine substance abuse.

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Joe Biden Honored by the College Historical Society

The College Historical Society awarded Joe Biden a gold medal for his Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday. The society cited his recent advocacy on the state of American politics and media, as well as his work on addiction and recovery.

In a post on Instagram, The Hist said that Biden's recent advocacy made him a commendable figure for a society of its kind. The society's recognition came as Joe Biden took part in the event alongside his wife, Jill Biden.

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Photographs from the event showed Hunter Biden standing alongside his father and introducing him to others in attendance. Joe Biden also waved at photographers outside the College Historical Society in Dublin on Tuesday.

During his address, an emotional Hunter Biden reflected on his own struggle with substance abuse. His appearance placed the family's experience with addiction at the center of the afternoon's proceedings.

Hunter Biden Gun Conviction and Drug Trial Details

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June 2024 of three criminal charges in a gun and drugs trial held in Wilmington, Delaware. The conviction carried a maximum of 25 years, although he was expected to face a shorter sentence of up to 16 months.

A jury in Wilmington unanimously convicted Hunter Biden of two counts of lying on a federal government form to buy a gun and one count of possessing the firearm while abusing drugs. He became the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a felony.

During the trial, the jury heard that Hunter Biden bought a 38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver from a gun store not far from Joe Biden's home in Wilmington on October 12, 2018. He checked a box on the federal form saying he was not a drug user.

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Prosecutors said Hunter Biden was in the throes of crack addiction when he bought the gun and therefore lied on the form. His lawyers argued that he did not consider himself an addict at the time and had been to rehab in Los Angeles two months earlier, in August 2018.

Key witness Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter Biden's late brother Beau, told the court that she had also taken crack and had been with Hunter at times when he bought the drug. She said she was ashamed about her own use of it.

Pardon Controversy and Upcoming Memoir Schedule

In 2024, Joe Biden issued an official pardon for Hunter Biden, aged 56, which meant he would avoid jail in two separate criminal cases. The decision drew criticism, and current US President Donald Trump called it such an abuse and miscarriage of justice.

In a separate case in September 2024, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal charges of falsifying records and failing to file tax returns. For those charges, he faced up to 17 years in prison.

Joe Biden revealed this month that he will have to scale back promotional appearances for his upcoming memoir, Promise Me America, as he continues to battle prostate cancer. He disclosed his cancer diagnosis in May last year, less than four years after he left the White House.