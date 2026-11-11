Joe Biden Protested at Trinity College Dublin Amid Gaza Tensions

Former President Joe Biden faced pro-Palestinian protesters throwing objects and chanting outside Trinity College Dublin while attending his son Hunter's award ceremony, highlighting ongoing tensions over US policy in Gaza.

Former President Joe Biden was escorted into a waiting vehicle on Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters threw milk and other objects at him and former first lady Jill Biden. The incident occurred outside Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, where the Bidens had gathered to watch their son Hunter Biden accept the College Historical Society's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse.

Protesters Target Biden Over Gaza Record

Demonstrators had gathered specifically to protest the former president's record on Gaza. They chanted at the 83-year-old Democrat as he arrived and again as he departed, according to TMZ. Some demonstrators shouted slogans such as shame on you and Genocide Joe. Irish media reports indicate that the crowd moved forward and threw objects as the vehicles carrying the family moved through the college's front square.

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Police Use Force Against Demonstrators

Gardaí intervened during the disturbance, resulting in two demonstrators ending up on the ground. One individual was struck with a baton while officers held him down, as shown in footage of the scene. Harper Alderson, editor of Trinity's University Times, claimed on RTÉ's Drivetime program that gardaí used pepper spray on two of the demonstrators. Irish news outlet The Journal reported details regarding the use of force against these individuals.

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Hunter Biden Condemns War in Speech

Inside the Examination Hall, the pardoned first son addressed the audience regarding the war in Gaza. He argued that what is happening in Gaza is absolutely and completely wrong. Hunter Biden insisted that his father attempted more than anyone else to curtail and stop the conflict. This speech took place shortly before the former president left the venue amid the external chaos.

Context of Pardons and Health Concerns

Joe Biden pardoned his son in December 2024, weeks before handing the White House to President Donald Trump. This pardon wiped away three felony gun convictions in Delaware and a guilty plea on federal tax charges in California. Hunter Biden has said he would scale back promotion of his upcoming book, which is due Nov. 17, while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. His son described the former president as frail and slow on his feet, waving to a handful of students as he went.