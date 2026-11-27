Joe Biden's memoir Promise Me America sold only 21,000 copies in its debut week, trailing Kamala Harris and past presidents significantly as the former president maintains a low public profile.

Former President Joe Biden recently faced a stark commercial reality check as his memoir, Promise Me America, achieved disappointing sales figures in its first week of availability. Circana, the prominent market research firm tracking physical book sales, reported that the book moved just 21,000 copies between its release date of November 17 and the end of that week. This debut performance stands in sharp contrast to the massive public appetite typically shown for presidential memoirs, signaling a potential shift in reader engagement with the Biden political brand.

Comparing Sales To Kamala Harris And Previous Presidents

The 21,000-copy debut for Joe Biden creates a striking disparity when compared to recent political publishing successes, most notably the performance of his former vice president, Kamala Harris. Her memoir, titled 107 Days, sold an impressive 350,000 copies in its opening week, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. While that figure includes print, ebook, and audiobook formats, making a direct comparison imperfect, the gap remains enormous and highlights the intense interest in Harris's rapid rise to the presidential nomination.

Also read Biden memoir Promise Me America sells 21,000 copies in first week, far below Obama and Clinton

Historical data from other former presidents further underscores the underperformance of the current market entry. Barack Obama's memoir, A Promised Land, sold more than 800,000 copies within its first 24 hours and reached one million copies during its opening week. Similarly, Bill Clinton's memoir My Life sold one million copies within its first two weeks after publication in 2004. These historical benchmarks illustrate the scale of the challenge Biden faces in establishing his literary legacy in a crowded and competitive market.

Health Issues And Limited Promotional Campaign

A primary factor contributing to the subdued launch appears to be the former president's limited public visibility and health complications. At 84 years old, Biden revealed earlier this year that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones, a development that has likely influenced his capacity for extensive promotional activities. Since the publishing deal was announced in July, Biden has done little to promote the memoir, resulting in a launch that lacked the high-profile interviews and media appearances common for major political releases.

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The 480-page book revisits the final months of his presidency, detailing the pressure he faced from Democrats to step aside following his debate performance against Donald Trump. Critics have questioned whether the text offers sufficient new revelations about his administration or the dramatic events surrounding his withdrawal from the 2024 race in July. The narrative covers his decision to seek a second term and the political turmoil that ultimately led to his endorsement of Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic nominee before losing to Trump.

Family Traditions And Nantucket Holiday Gathering

As the book faces initial market scrutiny, Biden has retreated to a familiar sanctuary to celebrate the holiday season. He has been spending Thanksgiving with his family on Nantucket, Massachusetts, continuing a longstanding holiday tradition that stretches back decades. The island has served as a backdrop for Biden throughout his political career, including visits during his tenure as a senator, vice president, and president. The Bidens have celebrated Thanksgiving on Nantucket nearly every year since 1975, making the annual trip a consistent element of their private life.

Biden and several relatives arrived on the island Sunday evening for their annual gathering. The family is reportedly staying at a waterfront compound hosted by billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, ensuring privacy and comfort for the former president during his recovery. Last year, during his first Thanksgiving after leaving the White House, Biden and former first lady Jill Biden engaged with the community by visiting the Nantucket Fire Department, eating at a local restaurant, and attending the annual tree lighting event.

Financial Stakes And Future Outlook

The commercial performance of Promise Me America carries significant financial weight for the former president, who reportedly received a substantial $10 million advance for the project. While the book briefly landed at the top of The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, the low sales numbers suggest it failed to generate the mass-market interest publishers typically hope for from a former president. The disappointing debut raises questions about the future marketing strategies for political figures facing health challenges and reduced public appeal.

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It remains unclear what Biden's schedule includes for Thanksgiving Day this year on the island. The quiet observance of the holiday contrasts with the noisy political landscape of his final year in office. As the book settles into general circulation, its long-term sales trajectory will likely depend on subsequent promotional efforts and the enduring public interest in the Biden administration's closing chapters.