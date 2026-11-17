Former President Joe Biden reveals in his new memoir that Hunter Biden's federal conviction, not just illness, triggered his disastrous June 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump.

Former President Joe Biden has officially blamed his son Hunter's criminal conviction for his poor performance in the June 27, 2024, presidential debate against Donald Trump. In his new memoir, "Promise Me, America," Biden states that the emotional toll of the verdict was a primary factor in his cognitive struggles during the event. This disclosure marks a significant shift from previous explanations attributed to physical exhaustion or illness.

Hunter Conviction Weighs on Biden During Debate

Biden writes that he was physically ill on the day of the debate and was even tested for COVID, yet he emphasizes that emotional distress played a larger role. The former president notes that his son Hunter was convicted of three federal felonies in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 11, less than two weeks prior. The jury found Hunter guilty of lying on a federal form to purchase a firearm and possessing it while abusing drugs.

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According to Biden, the conviction was the first time a sitting president's child had been found guilty of a federal crime. He describes the experience as heart-breaking and acknowledges that his family was being targeted by political opponents. Biden expressed fear that the pressure was intended to break Hunter, admitting that the ordeal took a significant toll on his own mental state.

The former president recalled feeling that Republicans were using the situation to inflict maximum damage. He wrote that while the trial failed to break his son, it undeniably damaged him personally. This admission highlights the personal cost of the legal battles his family faced during his presidency.

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Debate Performance and Medicare Remarks

Biden also details specific moments from the debate that he considers among his lowest points. He recounts a confusing statement regarding Medicare when he inadvertently said they had "finally beat Medicare" instead of "Big Pharma." This error was intended to reference a historic achievement in negotiating drug prices for Medicare recipients.

He describes rushing the end of his answer due to the ticking clock and losing his train of thought. The moment became Exhibit A for critics claiming he was too old for the office. Biden notes that this historic achievement in healthcare policy would unfortunately sink his candidacy rather than lift it.

The former president questioned the need for the debate, citing Trump's propensity for lying and bullying moderators. He worried about giving a public platform to such behavior. Despite his concerns, he proceeded with the event, which ultimately led to his decision to drop out of the race.

Political Impact and Memoir Revelations

The memoir reveals that Biden would have resigned or bowed out of the 2024 race had he known he had cancer. He also reflects on the primary season, noting that no warning signs indicated trouble despite negative media narratives. He expresses frustration that former allies turned against him during his final days in office.

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Biden maintains that the race was still winnable despite the challenges. He acknowledges voter anger over inflation and immigration but believes these issues were solvable. The book serves as an unapologetic defense of his time in the White House, offering a comprehensive look at the factors that influenced his final term.