Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden revealed an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis with a Gleason score of 9. He announced limited book promotions for his memoir due to his ongoing health battle.

Former President Joe Biden officially announced his diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer during a social media post on Sunday, November 8. The revelation came alongside the promotion of his upcoming presidential memoir, which he intends to share with the public despite the significant health challenges he currently faces.

Diagnosis Details And Medical Findings

A statement released by Biden's personal office to CNN in May 2025 provided the specific medical details behind the diagnosis. The text confirmed that the former president experienced increasing urinary symptoms before doctors identified a new finding of a prostate nodule. This discovery led to a diagnosis of prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9, which corresponds to Grade Group 5.

Also read Joe Biden says cancer slowed him down, limiting memoir promotion tour

The medical assessment further indicated that the cancer has metastasized to the bone. Despite the aggressive nature of the disease, the statement noted that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive. This specific characteristic allows for effective management of the condition, offering a pathway for treatment even though the form of the disease is more severe than typical cases.

Family Reaction And Personal Resolve

Biden addressed the emotional weight of the diagnosis by referencing a long-standing piece of advice from his father. He stated that he would continue to follow the lesson: "Champ, when you get knocked down, get up." This mantra serves as a guiding principle for him as he navigates the difficulties of his treatment and recovery.

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The former president also shared a message on Instagram on Monday, May 19, titled "Cancer touches us all." He wrote that he and his wife, Jill Biden, have learned that they are strongest in the broken places. He expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from the public during this vulnerable time.

Hunter Biden, who is 56 years old, previously discussed the emotional toll of his father's health issues during an August 7 interview with the BBC. He described the situation as really tough and really sad to watch. Hunter emphasized that his father remains the center of their family, not because of his public persona, but because of his personal character and impact on each family member.

Memoir Release And Future Plans

The diagnosis was presented while Biden was writing his presidential memoir, titled "Promise Me, America." The book is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 17. In his announcement, the former 46th president of the United States, who served from 2021 to 2025, directly asked readers to engage with the text.

Biden explained that the memoir covers his years in the White House, including the challenges his administration faced and the rationale behind the decisions he made. He described the work as an exploration of American identity, national values, and the country's role in the world. He framed the narrative around his faith in the American people and the concept of self-governance and democracy.

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Due to his ongoing health battle, Biden confirmed that promotional activities for the book will be limited. He acknowledged that he will not be able to participate in as many media conversations as he had originally hoped. Instead, he expressed hope that the words on the page will speak for themselves without the need for extensive public appearances.

Broader Reflections On American Values

In his concluding remarks, Biden reflected on the uniqueness of the United States. He described America as the most unique nation on earth, built on an idea that is bigger than any ocean and more powerful than any army. He asserted that this idea is stronger than any tyrant or dictator, emphasizing the principle that all people are created equal. This message serves as the foundational theme of his memoir and his public statement regarding his health.