Joe Biden Curtailing Promotion Of Presidential Memoir Due To Cancer Battle

Joe Biden announced today that he will be limiting his promotional tour for Promise Me, America, his upcoming memoir about his time in office.

Bob Iger’s Son Hired As Play-By-Play TV Announcer For Lakers’ G-League Team“Some days are better than others,” wrote Biden on in statement posted to social media.

“It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped.

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However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves. ”Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre To Publish Book Explaining Her Affiliation Switch From Democrat To An Independent He also gave an update on his progress with the disease, writing, “My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. ” Biden previously suggested that his memoir could be published before the November elections, but that date was eventually confirmed as November 17.

My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them.

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It's about who we are as a nation. What we…earlier this year, Biden said that the memoir would be “about the challenges we have faced as a nation, about the decisions I made, why I made them. Leading the country through Covid, rebuilding our economy and restoring our democracy after the attack on January 6. Ending our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine.

It’s about why I chose to run for president and why I chose to step aside. Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America. ” Per publisher Little, Brown, in the memoir “for the first time, reveals the deeply agonizing calculation behind his decision in the summer of 2024 to step aside from the presidential race and to put his party and the nation before his personal ambitions. ”‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic