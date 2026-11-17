Former President Joe Biden alleges in his new book that Nancy Pelosi worked behind the scenes to convince Democrats to abandon his 2024 presidential campaign.

In his newly published memoir titled ' Promise Me America,' former President Joe Biden has launched a pointed critique of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging she orchestrated a concerted campaign to persuade elected officials and Democratic delegates to defect from his 2024 presidential re-election bid. The book, which hit shelves on Tuesday, offers a detailed account of the internal dynamics within the Democratic Party leading up to Biden's historic withdrawal from the race. It challenges the public narrative of a united party standing behind the incumbent until the end.

Biden explicitly states in the text that while Pelosi maintained a facade of public support, she was privately engaging in what he describes as 'furiously' behind-the-scenes lobbying to get Democrats to abandon him. He recounts a private meeting between the two at the White House in July 2024, where he acknowledges her past friendship and legislative skill. However, he claims she shifted tactics to pressure him regarding his political viability during those critical final months of his presidency.

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According to Biden, she attempted to frame the narrative by suggesting he should emulate George Washington and pass the torch to a successor. This suggestion came despite his insistence that he remained the best candidate to defeat the opposing party. He notes that while Pelosi publicly stated it was his decision to make, she was simultaneously working behind the scenes to gather support for his departure from the race.

Nancy Pelosi has firmly denied leading any such pressure campaign or secretly working to unseat the former president. Her spokesperson and allies have characterized the allegations as consistent with Republican attack narratives rather than factual political maneuvering. During an interview on 'Morning Joe,' Pelosi stated she had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for the country and that she did not call one person to lobby against him.

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A significant portion of Biden's narrative in 'Promise Me America' focuses on his reliance on Vice President Mike Pence to counter Pelosi's pessimistic polling data. Biden writes that he told Pelosi he trusted Pence, citing their four decades of service and Pence's track record of correctly assessing political landscapes in 2016, 2020, and 2022. He recounts that Pence walked Pelosi through internal numbers, arguing that the race remained close and winnable.

Despite this defense, Biden claims Pelosi remained unconvinced, bluntly stating that no polls indicated he had a chance to win, regardless of the campaign's internal assessments. The former president wrote that Pelosi told him she had seen polling data that suggested he could not win and that his continued candidacy would drag down vulnerable Democratic members in other races. This disagreement over data interpretation formed a core part of the conflict between the executive branch and congressional leadership.

The memoir details the tense atmosphere during their July 2024 encounter, where Biden claims Pelosi heaped praise on him before abruptly shifting to a harsh critique of his polling numbers. He alleges she told him she had seen polling data that suggested he could not win and that his continued candidacy would drag down vulnerable Democratic members in other races. This disagreement over data interpretation formed a core part of the conflict between the executive branch and congressional leadership.

The book, 'Promise Me America,' serves as Biden's official historical record of his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race, which he officially announced on July 21, 2024. The former president listed the many people he called after he announced his exit, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Pelosi was notably absent from this list of contacts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who assumed the role of the party's presumptive nominee following Biden's departure, has not publicly commented on the specific details of Biden's account in the new book. Harris remains a central figure in the current Democratic strategy, having taken over the campaign after Biden's historic withdrawal. Her absence from public comment on these specific allegations leaves the internal party dynamics largely undefined by current leadership.

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Near the end of the memoir, Biden wrote that he reunited with Pelosi at an Italian restaurant in early 2026. He noted that she had made clear where she stood on his re-election effort during their previous interactions. Biden wrote that they talked about life, family, and politics, falling into old rhythms of friendship. He expressed gladness that they were able to mend any potential rift despite their political disagreements.

By detailing these internal disagreements, Biden seeks to clarify his perspective on the party's unity and the validity of his decision-making process. The book aims to provide context for his final months in office, including his initial insistence on running and his subsequent shift in strategy. It potentially influences how historians and political observers view the transition of power within the Democratic Party during this critical election cycle.

The publication comes at a time when political discourse is heavily focused on the aftermath of the 2024 election. Biden's memoir provides a firsthand account of the pressures faced by the White House as it navigated the end of his presidency. The allegations against Pelosi add a new layer of complexity to the public memory of the Democratic Party's internal struggles during the 2024 cycle.

As the book continues to generate discussion, it highlights the deep divisions that can exist even within closely aligned political factions. The contrast between Biden's public portrayal of unity and his private account of conflict underscores the personal and political stakes involved in high-level decision-making. The memoir stands as a definitive, albeit contested, record of these events.