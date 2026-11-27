Son of detained British couple criticizes Ed Miliband's Foreign Office for failing to escalate Lindsay and Craig Foreman's case, citing unsanitary prison conditions and diplomatic neglect.

Joe Bennett, the son of British nationals Lindsay and Craig Foreman, has issued a stark warning that his parents could die in an Iranian prison due to the British Government's failure to act decisively. The couple, both aged 54, have been detained in a notorious regime jail for nearly two years on what their family describes as trumped-up espionage charges. Bennett attributes this lack of progress to the inaction of Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, suggesting that excessive caution is jeopardizing the lives of the couple currently held in Evin Prison.

Detention Origins and Diplomatic Stagnation

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were on a motorbike holiday when they were detained in Iran at the beginning of January 2025. Since their arrest, their family reports having heard absolutely nothing from the government following their meeting with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband last month. Bennett asserts that his mother and stepfather have been left to face false charges largely alone, highlighting a significant disconnect between Whitehall's appearance of power and its actual exercise. He questions the logic behind the government's strategy, noting that taking a tougher stance is claimed to risk jeopardizing negotiations and endangering his parents further. However, Bennett argues that this excessive caution is itself a substantial risk.

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Harsh Conditions and Abuse in Evin Prison

The conditions within Evin Prison where the Foremans are held are described as unsanitary and frightening, with the facility crawling with vermin. Lindsay Foreman reported finding a rat in her bed, and the couple has been forced to rely on loans from other inmates for food beyond the rice and brown slop served at mealtimes. This reliance on debt is particularly alarming given that the prison houses murderers and hardened criminals. The couple previously went on hunger strikes for 93 and 84 days respectively earlier this year after being blocked from speaking to their families. Their initial months involved solitary confinement, with Lindsay interrogated for 30 consecutive days and Craig for 14 days, during which they were blindfolded and subjected to aggressive questioning designed to cause psychological distress.

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Comparison to Precedents and International Action

Bennett contrasts the current British response with past successes and international actions that achieved results. He cites the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose detention was elevated to a formal dispute by then Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2019, leading to her release in April last year in exchange for Iranian propagandist Mahdieh Esfandiari. Bennett also points to France, which took Tehran to the International Court of Justice last year over the detention of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris. He argues that requests to classify the Foremans' detention as arbitrary and extend similar diplomatic protection have been ignored by the current administration, preventing the case from becoming a top-level diplomatic priority.

Security Threats and Family Appeals

Recent geopolitical tensions have heightened fears for the couple's safety. Bennett describes an incident on February 28, when a bomb blast from the conflict involving American and Israeli forces knocked the windows out of Craig Foreman's cell while they were on the phone. This event added to the family's dread as the conflict continues. On his mother's birthday, Bennett recalled her infectious laugh and expressed hope that they might be reunited for her next birthday. He concludes that this outcome depends entirely on the Government finding the courage to act, warning that two innocent British citizens could lose their lives if the status quo persists. A Foreign Office spokesman stated that the couple's health and welfare remain a top priority and that the Ambassador has visited them in prison.