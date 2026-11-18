Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile reveals his brain is recovering well following surgery for a low-grade astrocytoma, marking a major milestone in his treatment journey.

Joe Amabile, the former star of the reality television series Bachelor in Paradise, has announced that his post-operative MRI scans returned clean results with no signs of residual tumor. The 40-year-old reality personality shared the significant health update on Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, noting that his brain is recovering much better than even he had expected during the initial phases of rehabilitation.

Joe Amabile Reveals Clean MRI Results

Amabile expressed gratitude for the positive outcomes in a caption accompanying his social media post, stating that his brain is recovering great despite the serious nature of his previous diagnosis. He acknowledged feeling slightly disoriented in the days leading up to the announcement but credited the nice weather for motivating him to go for a run, a physical activity he had initially worried would need to be suspended indefinitely. This milestone marks the first major check-in since he underwent surgery to remove the lesion discovered during a full-body scan earlier in the year.

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Serena Pitt Supports Recovery at Home

Joe Amabile's wife, Serena Pitt, has been a central figure in his recovery process, providing updates and support since he returned home to their New York City apartment. On Saturday, August 8, Pitt shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories showing Amabile lounging on a couch and watching golf, confirming that he was happily back in his own residence. Her posts highlighted the domestic stability that has allowed Amabile to focus on his healing, contrasting the high-stress environment of hospital care with the comfort of home.

From Diagnosis to Treatment Plan

The medical journey for Joe Amabile began when he participated in a Prenuvo full-body scan in July, which revealed a lesion described as the size of a blueberry. Following this discovery, Amabile underwent surgery in August and was subsequently diagnosed with a very low-grade astrocytoma, a type of brain or spinal cord tumor that can cause headaches, seizures, nausea, or changes in mood and behavior. Medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic have noted that such tumors are serious, but Amabile's case has been managed with a proactive approach.

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Long-Term Medication and Future Goals

Although the surgical team was able to remove the entire visible tumor, Amabile revealed that he will be undergoing further treatment to ensure no bad cells remain. He explained that unlike malignant brain tumors where residual cells are often unknown, his doctors have prescribed a daily pill for the rest of his life to keep any remaining cells dormant, effectively putting them to sleep. This lifelong medication regimen is a crucial component of his long-term health strategy to prevent recurrence.

Ambition to Run Marathon Again

Despite the interruption to his physical routine, Joe Amabile has set an ambitious goal to run a marathon again, three months after his brain surgery. He admitted that he initially thought he was retired from running marathons but decided to take on the challenge as a way to give himself a tangible goal. Amabile described the endeavor as potentially his greatest accomplishment, even if his finish time is slower than previous races, emphasizing the mental and physical resilience required to complete such a feat.

Public Reaction and Personal Reflection

Amabile's determination to return to running has resonated with his followers and loved ones, with Pitt commenting that he inspires many around him. He posted about his return to running on Instagram, describing it as his worst time yet but also his greatest accomplishment at the same time. This public sharing of his health struggles and triumphs highlights the transparency Amabile has maintained throughout his diagnosis, offering a raw look at the reality of living with a brain tumor and the rigorous recovery process that follows.