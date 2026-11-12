Joe Amabile Runs NYC Marathon 88 Days After Brain Tumor Surgery

Joe Amabile completes the New York City marathon just 88 days after having a tumor removed from his left frontal lobe, sharing his recovery journey and physical challenges.

Joe Amabile completed the New York City marathon only 88 days after undergoing life-changing brain surgery to remove a tumor from his left frontal lobe. The 40-year-old reality star shared the triumphant milestone on Wednesday, November 11, offering a candid update on his recovery process and the physical toll of his recent medical procedure.

Surgery Recovery and Medical Details

Amabile underwent the surgical procedure in August to remove a blueberry-sized tumor that had been affecting his health. Following the operation, he posted jubilant updates on Instagram, including photos where he flashed a peace sign while recovering in the hospital. His wife, Serena Pitt, documented their journey home to their New York City apartment, sharing images of him resting on their couch and watching golf as he began his long road to rehabilitation.

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Physical Challenges During Rehabilitation

The reality television personality described the initial weeks of recovery as extremely difficult, noting that he was on a significant amount of pain medication. He explained that for the first week and a half, moving around caused a squishy sensation in his head that frightened him. Sitting down aggressively also caused him to hear movement inside his brain, a disturbing experience that highlighted the delicate nature of his condition and the slow pace of his healing.

Running the New York City Marathon

Despite these early hurdles, Amabile set an ambitious goal to run the New York City marathon later in the year. He shared a video earlier in the month celebrating the achievement, stating that he was finishing the race on the same day he woke up from surgery 88 days prior. He acknowledged that he would run slower than his previous times but expressed certainty that the emotional reward of crossing the finish line would be greater than that of his previous marathon victories.

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Personal Reflections on Control and Health

Amabile emphasized that having brain surgery and dealing with a brain tumor were events completely out of his control. Setting a running goal helped him regain a sense of agency over his body and his life during a period of extreme vulnerability. He mentioned feeling out of sorts in the days leading up to the race but decided to push forward due to the nice weather. He also noted that his first post-surgery MRI was scheduled for the following week, adding a layer of anxiety to his preparations.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

His wife, Serena Pitt, who is 29 years old, commented on his achievement with deep admiration, stating that she would never forget the day and that he inspires her and many others. While reflecting on the experience, Amabile noted that the beginning of recovery is always the toughest phase. He remains focused on his health, managing his expectations for his marathon time while celebrating his greatest accomplishment to date, which coincided with his worst performance time.