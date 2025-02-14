Joe Amabile Opens Up About ED and His New Partnership with Eroxon

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile discusses his new partnership with Eroxon, a gel for erectile dysfunction (ED), and his experience with their AI ChatBot, Ed. Amabile emphasizes the importance of open conversations about ED and how Ed provides a safe space for men to address their concerns.

Joe Amabile , the 38-year-old former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, recently spoke to Us Weekly at a Valentine's Day event in New York City. Amabile discussed his new partnership with Eroxon , a gel designed to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. He emphasized the importance of open conversations about ED, noting that it's a common issue affecting one in four men over 18. Amabile personally doesn't experience ED, but acknowledges that as he ages, it's a topic he wants to be informed about.

He praised Eroxon for being the first over-the-counter medication for ED and shared his positive experience with the brand's AI ChatBot, Ed. Amabile believes Ed provides a safe and confidential space for men to address their concerns about ED, as many feel uncomfortable discussing it with friends or partners. He highlighted the mental health implications of ED and suggested that Ed could be beneficial for both men and their partners. Amabile, who married Serena Pitt in 2022, expressed that their marriage has been incredibly fulfilling, enjoying everyday moments like cooking together and cozy nights at home.While they are still deciding on their long-term location, Amabile and Pitt have considered leaving New York City, but have ultimately renewed their lease for another year. They have been discussing where to settle down since their time on the show and continue to explore options. Amabile, originally from Chicago, and Pitt, a Toronto native, are navigating their desire for a family-friendly environment while cherishing the experiences their city life provides





