Joe Alwyn Spotted on Romantic Date with Actress Sarah Pidgeon

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, has been spotted on a romantic date with actress Sarah Pidgeon in New York City, confirming their new relationship as Swift prepares to marry Travis Kelce.

It is a love story, baby just say yes! Taylor Swift 's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was spotted on a very romantic date with Sarah Pidgeon , 29, the actress who plays Carolyn Bessette in the new Ryan Murphy show Love Story.

The hot new couple were spotted sharing a smooch while out in the Big Apple on Saturday. The photos come shortly after DeuxMoi reported the duo had been spotted multiple times together in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene. Alwyn, 35, a British actor, has found love right as his famous ex prepares to walk down the aisle.

Swift, 36, whose famous hits include Love Story and Shake It Off, will be tying the knot with Travis Kelce, 36, in what is quickly becoming the wedding of the year. The couple enjoyed a flirty night out in New York City on Saturday, starting with drinks at an outdoor cafe before moving indoors. Sparks were flying as they shared a tender kiss inside a busy establishment, leaving little question about their feelings for each other.

Alwyn placed a gentle hand on Pidgeon's lower back as they crossed a street, and her hand lingered on his shoulder throughout the evening. Their chemistry was palpable, and they seemed in their own world despite the crowd. Pidgeon, known for her role as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's drama series Love Story, wore a trendy white tank top with jeans for the outing.

She made her Broadway debut in 2024's Stereophonic, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Alwyn, who has kept a low profile since his split from Swift in 2023, seemed completely smitten with his new flame. The romance comes as Swift prepares for her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, rumored for an Independence Day weekend ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

An insider told Daily Mail the couple decided to embrace the spectacle of a giant wedding. Alwyn and Swift dated for six years, from 2016 to 2023, keeping their relationship private until their shock split. In a rare interview in June 2024, Alwyn described their bond as long, loving, and fully committed, noting that the breakup was a hard thing to navigate. Since then, both have moved on: Swift with Kelce, and Alwyn now with Pidgeon.

The sighting confirms that Alwyn is ready for a new chapter, even as his ex-girlfriend prepares for her own. The pair met at the 2016 Met Gala and were first pictured together in Nashville in 2017. Pidgeon's portrayal of Carolyn Bessette has drawn critical acclaim, and her new relationship with Alwyn is sure to put her further in the spotlight





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Alwyn Sarah Pidgeon Taylor Swift New Relationship Celebrity Romance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colman Domingo Tells Sarah Pidgeon He Wishes ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 ‘All Came Out at Once’ as They Unpack Ali and Rue, ‘Love Story’ Fashion and MoreColman Domingo and Sarah Pidgeon unpack the most meaningful looks in 'Euphoria' and 'Love Story' as they discuss their approaches to acting and fame.

Read more »

Joe Alwyn Sparked Dating Rumors With a Woman That People Call Taylor Swift’s ‘Clone'Well, this is unexpected!

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted on PDA-Filled Date with 'Love Story' Actress Sarah Pidgeon in NYCActor Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift for over six years, and actress Sarah Pidgeon were seen sharing a romantic, hours-long date in Brooklyn, sparking speculation about their budding relationship. The outing comes amid Swift's post-breakup music and Alwyn's previous comments on the intense public scrutiny surrounding their split. Pidgeon is known for guarding her privacy and previously faced dating rumors with a married co-star.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker declares Chicago food staple 'simply the best'Iconic actor Sarah Jessica Parker started out her commencement address to Northwestern University Class of 2026 Sunday in true Chicago style: talking about food.

Read more »