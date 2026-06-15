Joe Alwyn Spotted on PDA-Filled Date with Actress Sophie Pidgeon in Brooklyn Amid Post-Taylor Swift Dating Life

Actor Joe Alwyn, who ended his long-term relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023, was seen on a romantic outing with actress Sophie Pidgeon. The pair enjoyed a casual date in Brooklyn, displaying affection as they strolled through the city. This sighting comes over a year after Alwyn's split from Swift and follows reports that he is now 'dating and happy.' Meanwhile, Swift has moved on with her own life, continuing her Eras Tour and becoming engaged to Travis Kelce. The photos of Alwyn and Pidgeon signal a new phase in the actor's personal life after keeping a low profile post-breakup.

Actor Joe Alwyn , 33, and actress Sophie Pidgeon , 29, were photographed on a date night in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 13. The images, published by a media outlet, showed the couple displaying public affection as they walked through the city.

Pidgeon wore a white tank top, jeans, and ballet flats, with her arm around Alwyn, who was dressed in a black T-shirt, light-wash jeans, and sneakers. They appeared to be laughing and enjoying each other's company. Alwyn has maintained a relatively low profile since his highly publicized split from singer Taylor Swift in April 2023.

While Swift, 34, continued her Eras Tour, socialized with friends like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner, and began a new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Alwyn stayed out of the spotlight. Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department," which includes tracks such as "So Long, London" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," is widely believed to be inspired by the end of her six-and-a-half-year relationship with Alwyn.

In her 2025 Disney+ Eras Tour documentary, Swift reflected on the experience, saying, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.

" A source recently told People that Alwyn is now "dating and happy" more than a year after the breakup. The insider described him as "a great guy and not into drama in any way," confirming that he has moved on.

Alwyn himself has previously spoken about the challenges of having a personal relationship scrutinized in the public eye, noting, "You have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

" He added, "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.

" Meanwhile, Swift became engaged to Travis Kelce in August 2025, with plans for a wedding this summer. The reported new romance between Alwyn and Pidgeon, an actress known for her role in "Hamnet," suggests Alwyn is writing a new chapter following his high-profile past relationship





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Alwyn Sophie Pidgeon Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Dating Brooklyn Breakup Eras Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Alwyn Sparked Dating Rumors With a Woman That People Call Taylor Swift’s ‘Clone'Well, this is unexpected!

Read more »

Swift and Lively Text Leak Sparks Rumors About Taylor Swift's Friendship With KeleighLeaked text messages between singer's friend Blake Lively and pop star Taylor Swift have ignited speculation that the beloved singer's friendship with longtime confidant Keleigh ended after the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, as the stars' earlier bond fractured over differing lifestyles and a lack of support. The fallout comes as the pop icon prepares for a wedding and more rumors swirl amid a busy touring schedule.

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted on PDA-Filled Date with 'Love Story' Actress Sarah Pidgeon in NYCActor Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift for over six years, and actress Sarah Pidgeon were seen sharing a romantic, hours-long date in Brooklyn, sparking speculation about their budding relationship. The outing comes amid Swift's post-breakup music and Alwyn's previous comments on the intense public scrutiny surrounding their split. Pidgeon is known for guarding her privacy and previously faced dating rumors with a married co-star.

Read more »

Joe Alwyn Spotted on Romantic Date with Actress Sarah PidgeonJoe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, has been spotted on a romantic date with actress Sarah Pidgeon in New York City, confirming their new relationship as Swift prepares to marry Travis Kelce.

Read more »