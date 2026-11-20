George R.R. Martin fans awaiting Winds of Winter can look forward to Joe Abercrombie's The Heretics, arriving May 11, 2027. Discover details on this grimdark fantasy sequel.

George R.R. Martin fans disappointed by the prolonged absence of Winds of Winter have a concrete alternative in the grimdark fantasy genre. British author Joe Abercrombie has officially confirmed that his new novel, The Heretics, will be released on May 11, 2027. This date provides a specific milestone for readers who have been waiting over fifteen years for the next installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Heretics Release Date and Pre-Order Details

The publication date for The Heretics is set for May 11, 2027, offering a clear timeline for anticipation. The novel is published by Tor Books and will contain 512 pages of narrative content. It serves as the second entry in a planned trilogy, following the successful launch of the first book. Pre-orders for the physical and digital editions are currently available through major retail platforms such as Amazon. This structured release plan contrasts sharply with the uncertain timelines often associated with Martin's future projects.

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Success of the First Law Series Spinoff

The Heretics is the sequel to The Devils, which was published by Tor Books in May 2025. The first installment achieved significant commercial success, reaching number one on the UK Sunday Times hardcover bestseller list. In the United States, the book also performed strongly, securing the fifth position on the New York Times bestseller list. By the end of 2025, Abercrombie reported that The Devils had sold more than 250,000 copies in the United States. Additionally, the author noted sales of 170,000 copies in the United Kingdom. These figures demonstrate a robust market appetite for Abercrombie's writing style and narrative structure.

Characters and Plot in Zeitz

The narrative of The Heretics continues to explore the gritty world introduced in the previous volume. The story centers on Mother Beckert, a disgraced Inquisitor seeking redemption by rooting out heresy in the crumbling city of Zeitz. She must navigate complex political landscapes using heretics as tools to achieve her goals. Meanwhile, Hugo von Klotz, who is sixth in line to inherit the city, initiates a church-sanctioned witch hunt to eliminate his rivals. The Chapel of the Holy Expediency plays a central role, featuring members such as an insatiable werewolf and a depressed necromancer. The official synopsis suggests that the solutions to Zeitz's corruption may be worse than the disease itself.

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Connection to the First Law Universe

Although The Heretics exists outside the main timeline of Abercrombie's acclaimed First Law trilogy, it maintains deep thematic ties. The new series features many of the same characters and retains the author's signature blend of dark humor and visceral violence. This continuity allows existing fans of the First Law universe to ease into the new setting without losing the familiar tone. Abercrombie has established himself as a master of the grimdark subgenre, delivering stories where moral ambiguity is the norm. The transition from The Devils to The Heretics promises to maintain the high stakes and unpredictable outcomes that characterize his work.

Comparison to George R.R. Martin Works

For readers seeking the political scheming and ruthless conflict found in A Song of Ice and Fire, Abercrombie offers a reliable alternative. The Heretics emphasizes morally questionable characters, supernatural horrors, and brutal combat scenarios. Unlike the extended hiatus faced by Winds of Winter, Abercrombie has already confirmed work on the third installment of this new trilogy. This commitment ensures a definite conclusion to the story arc, eliminating the risk of an indefinite waiting period. The structured publication schedule provides a tangible reward for fantasy enthusiasts who value completed narratives over extended uncertainties.