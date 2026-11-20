Jodie Turner-Smith shares vacation photos from Jamaica while amid betting odds to play Miss Moneypenny in the new James Bond film starring Robert Pattinson.

Jodie Turner-Smith posted stunning photographs from a tropical vacation in Jamaica on Thursday, showcasing her time relaxing with her six-year-old daughter, Juno Turner-Smith. The forty-year-old actress wore an olive green bikini while holding her child during the family getaway, captioning the Instagram post with gratitude for the location and the people involved in recent projects. The holiday comes as she navigates the conclusion of her divorce from Joshua Jackson and faces rising rumors regarding a major casting opportunity in the James Bond franchise.

Jamaica Holiday and Family Moments

The actress shared images captioned 'grateful for every moment spent in the land of wood and water,' describing Jamaica as a home base for her family. She thanked the local people for their support regarding work they completed together and hinted at future announcements. Turner-Smith and her daughter enjoyed the sun and sea, marking a peaceful period following a highly publicized personal separation. The images highlight the close bond between the mother and daughter during their idyllic escape.

Also read Where to Stay in Jamaica for a Tropical Winter Sun Getaway

Bond Franchise Casting Rumors

Speculation has intensified regarding Turner-Smith potentially replacing Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny in the twenty-sixth James Bond film. This buzz follows the confirmation that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond. While Turner-Smith is not a candidate for the Bond girl role, she is a top favorite in betting markets to take on the MI6 handler position. Naomie Harris portrayed the character throughout Daniel Craig's tenure, which started with Skyfall in twenty-twelve and ended with No Time To Die in twenty-twenty-one.

The casting speculation gained traction after Turner-Smith starred alongside Michael Fassbender in the Paramount+ political spy thriller series The Agency. Amazon MGM is currently finalizing the cast for the new installment of the iconic spy series. Industry observers view the transition from Harris to Turner-Smith as a significant shift for the franchise's continuity. The production team is moving quickly to fill remaining key roles as filming preparations advance.

Advertisement

Divorce Finalization and Custody Details

Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson finalized their divorce last year after filing for separation in October twenty-twenty-three due to irreconcilable differences. The couple requested joint custody of their daughter Juno, with neither party seeking spousal support. Their legal proceedings faced delays due to disagreements over Juno's schooling and travel arrangements during the mother's work commitments. The pair initially appeared close to a settlement in May before these disputes caused further contention.

A scheduled court hearing on October fifteenth was recently canceled after Turner-Smith's legal team filed documents requesting its cancellation. The actors met in twenty-eighteen and married secretly the following year before welcoming Juno in twenty-twenty. Turner-Smith previously commented on prenuptial agreements, noting that while they are not romantic, they can save significant legal fees during difficult separations. She had not executed a prenup with Jackson, according to reports.

Future Projects and Public Interest

As the casting process for the new Bond film continues, Turner-Smith remains a central figure in industry discussions. Her recent work in high-profile spy genres has solidified her reputation in action-oriented roles. Fans and industry analysts are closely monitoring official announcements from Amazon MGM. The combination of her recent vacation updates and career developments keeps her in the public eye. The resolution of her personal legal matters and her potential entry into the Bond universe represent two major fronts in her current narrative.