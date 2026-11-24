A wicked queen needs a villain laugh. Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste in Disney's 'Hexed,' fulfilling her dream of playing a villain.

A wicked queen needs a villain laugh. Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste in Disney's 'Hexed,' fulfilling her dream of playing a villain. Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Walt Disney Animation Studios has a spellbinding, whimsical coming-of-age story for the whole family.

Hailee Steinfeld is the voice of Billie Doe, a high schooler in Ohio who doesn't quite fit in. She finds herself transported to Hexe, a realm of witches, with magical powers she never knew she had.

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"She is a bonafide Disney princess," says Jodie Foster, the voice of Queen Celeste. "There's a Disneyland character that looks like Billie in the film. "It's also a magical moment for Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who is living out a more than 50-year dream of playing a villain. "They added in a villain laugh," says Foster.

"We had to have a laugh. ""Moms feel seen in this film," says Jones. "And realize that their powers are different than their child's. "States sue Musk companies over flood of sexualized images made with AI chatbot Grok"This is a love letter to moms," says director Jason Hand.

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"They really are the the superheroes of our world, and I mean that genuinely. " They also brought along a star studded cast of supporting characters, like Walton Goggins, who voices a grumpy, three-eyed cat named Beef Roger Crummchuk. "I will say, when he stepped up to the mic for us, that was one of the most incredible experiences," says Hand. "We have Cursula, played by the wonderful Jody Benson," says director Fawn Veerasunthorn.

"I love the heart in this film," says producer Roy Conli. "There's so much heart and so much humor. It's just a great ride.

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