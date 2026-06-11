Jodie Comer's daring red carpet look for The Death Of Robin Hood

Jodie Comer, known for her role in Killing Eve, stunned in a skin-tight black lace gown with a daring display on the red carpet for The Death Of Robin Hood.

She is known for playing daring assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve . And Jodie Comer was feeling as daring as her character on Wednesday evening as she stepped out in an incredibly risqué look for the premiere of The Death Of Robin Hood , in which she stars alongside Hugh Jackman, in New York.

The Liverpudlian star, 33, looked jaw-dropping in a skin-tight black lace gown, under which she went braless and showcased her entire bust. The backless gown left little to the imagination as she paired the look with barely-there black knickers and kept accessories to a minimum. She posed with Hugh, 57, who plays the titular character in the thriller, which is a dark adaptation of 17th-century ballad Robin Hood's Death and stars Jodie as Sister Brigid.

Jodie Comer was feeling as daring on Wednesday evening as she stepped out in an incredibly risqué look for the premiere of The Death Of Robin Hood, in which she stars alongside Hugh Jackman, in New York. The Liverpudlian star, 33, looked jaw-dropping in a skin-tight black lace gown, under which she went braless and showcased her entire bust. She put on her sexy display as she posed alongside Hugh.

Her make-up and hair were pared-back to best showcase her incredible look. Last month, the Brit spoke to Harpers Bazaar about anxiety she has felt in her career, including her first forray into theatre at 29, saying: 'I was very anxious, very aware that people were thinking, ‘Is she going to be able to do this? ’’ On how she has changed, she went on: 'I have more confidence now, I know myself more.

I feel that when you’re playing a character with certain attributes, you are forced to touch upon, discover and illuminate those parts of yourself.

' Discussing the two months she spent in Belfast filming The Death Of Robin Hood, she revealed that her love of cooking and gardening means she always demands a kitchen in wherever she is residing while on location. She said: 'It’s a big thing for me. I’ll be travelling up in my car with all these jars of ingredients rattling around, my yoga mat, my blankets.

' On her aim in life, she said: 'My dream, and I’m manifesting this, is to have a space where I can just be in my underwear, gardening. ' Discussing Killing Eve, she said: 'Villanelle blessed me. Because she was so multi-faceted, people couldn’t put me in a box. That offered me a lot of freedom.

' The backless gown left little to the imagination as she paired the look with barely-there black knickers and kept accessories to a minimum. Last month, the Brit spoke to Harpers Bazaar about anxiety she has felt in her career, including her first forray into theatre at 29, saying: 'I was very anxious, very aware that people were thinking, ‘Is she going to be able to do this? ’’ Discussing Killing Eve, she said: 'Villanelle blessed me.

Because she was so multi-faceted, people couldn’t put me in a box. That offered me a lot of freedom.

' She left very little to the imagination in the eye-popping gown. As she emerged from her NYC hotel the stunner beamed at passersby. Hugh meanwhile was with his girlfriend, Younger star Sutton Foster, 51, as they posed for photographers as they made their entrance, held at AMC Lincoln Square 13.

The Oscar-nominated star and Broadway beauty appeared to be in good spirits amid speculation about the state of their romance last month after Sutton raised eyebrows when she publicly stated she felt 'really alone' at times. On Wednesday, the pair arrived in style, as Jackman was clad in a dark grey suit with a black shirt and black shoes.

Foster looked amazing in a navy blue satin jacquard column dress carrying a matching purse with her dark locks parted and slicked back. She rounded out her ensemble with blue heels and earrings on the June night in the Big Apple





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jodie Comer Killing Eve The Death Of Robin Hood Red Carpet Daring Look Black Lace Gown Underwear Gardening Anxiety Confidence Multi-Faceted Character Freedom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jodie Comer Goes Super Spy Mode in Full LeatherThe actor's head-to-toe black leather was sleek and elevated.

Read more »

Jodie Comer Takes on the Thong Sandal With Heels by ChristenJodie Comer married leather with leather on Tuesday with a bold jacket and a twist on the thong sandal trend with heels from Christen.

Read more »

Jodie Turner-Smith Could Stop Traffic In Her Red Crocodile SuitThe star stepped out in dynamic tailoring while promoting season 2 of 'The Agency.'

Read more »

New revelations in the death of Valley Center foster mother found buried outside her homeNew details emerge in the death of Valley Center foster mother Nadine Jett, whose death certificate lists her cause of death as homicide via acute fentanyl toxicity.

Read more »