Jodie Comer Embraces Tarot, Herbalism, and Glamour in PORTER Feature

In a new photoshoot and interview for PORTER magazine, actress Jodie Comer discusses her love for tarot, a recent herbalism course taken for a role, and her personal journey toward self-contentment, while modeling a series of glamorous gowns.

Actress Jodie Comer appears on the cover of PORTER magazine in a series of glamorous photos, showcasing multiple stunning outfits. The 33-year-old star, known for Killing Eve, poses in an off-the-shoulder red and white gown beside a golf cart, her blonde hair styled in loose waves.

She elevates her look with high heels and bold red lipstick. In another striking image, she smiles barefoot in a black and white studio while wearing a stylish pink backless minidress. Comer also models a skin-tight black lace gown with a daring front split, sitting in a director's chair to highlight her legs. The photoshoot emphasizes her confidence and fashion-forward style.

In the accompanying interview, Comer discusses her personal interests beyond acting. She reveals she has a 'little altar at home' filled with trinkets and stones she has collected. This sacred space is where she practices yoga and engages with tarot cards, often selecting one to represent the month ahead. Comer expresses pride in her career journey but emphasizes the importance of knowing herself outside of her professional achievements.

She states she feels content with her own identity, though she admits to sometimes holding back from voicing this for fear of seeming grandiose. Comer also shares that she recently completed a six-month herbalism course. Her motivation stemmed from researching her role as healer Bridget in the film The Death of Robin Hood, opposite Hugh Jackman. She describes the course as a personal endeavor, noting it was surprising to realize she had not studied anything formally since leaving school.

Her interest extends to practical applications, such as making her own herbal teas. Comer dreams of having a private garden space where she can tend to plants in her underwear, a vision she is actively manifesting. The premiere of The Death of Robin Hood in New York featured Comer in another bold red-carpet look: a backless black lace gown worn without a bra, paired with minimal accessories.

Overall, the feature captures Jodie Comer at a creative peak, both in her professional projects and personal pursuits. Her fashion choices reflect a daring elegance, while her interview reveals a reflective, curious individual committed to self-discovery and holistic wellbeing. The combination of high fashion and spiritual exploration paints a portrait of an actress balancing External glamour with Internal growth.

Title: Jodie Comer Embraces Tarot, Herbalism, and Glamour in PORTER Feature Description: In a new photoshoot and interview for PORTER magazine, actress Jodie Comer discusses her love for tarot, a recent herbalism course taken for a role, and her personal journey toward self-contentment, while modeling a series of glamorous gowns. Category: Entertainment Keywords: ["Jodie Comer", "PORTER magazine", "photoshoot", "fashion", "tarot cards", "herbalism", "The Death of Robin Hood", "actress interview", "holistic wellbeing", "red carpet"





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Jodie Comer PORTER Magazine Photoshoot Fashion Tarot Cards Herbalism The Death Of Robin Hood Actress Interview Holistic Wellbeing Red Carpet

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