Jodie Comer Embraces Tarot, Herbalism, and Glamour in Porter Magazine Feature

Jodie Comer discusses her love for tarot cards, enrollment in a herbalism course, and her journey of self-discovery outside of acting in a new Porter magazine interview and photoshoot.

Actress Jodie Comer , 33, graced the pages of Porter magazine in a series of stunning photoshoots that highlighted both her fashion sense and her evolving personal interests.

The images captured the Killing Eve star in a range of glamorous outfits, from an elegant off-the-shoulder red and white gown paired with heels and bold red lipstick, to a chic pink backless minidress in a black-and-white studio where she posed barefoot. She also appeared in a director's chair wearing a sleek black dress with a daring front split, emphasizing her confidence and versatility as a style icon.

The photoshoot, released on Monday, underscored Comer's ability to blend high fashion with a relatable, grounded persona. Beyond the wardrobe, the accompanying interview delved into Comer's spiritual and wellness practices, revealing a deep connection to tarot cards and a newfound dedication to herbalism. She described having a "little altar at home" filled with personal trinkets and stones, where she practices yoga and selects a tarot card each month for guidance.

This interest led her to enroll in a six-month herbalism course, a pursuit she says is driven by personal curiosity rather than professional obligation.

"I really enjoy things like making my own teas," she noted, highlighting how the study of plants and their medicinal properties has become a meaningful part of her daily life. This exploration of holistic health reflects a broader trend among celebrities embracing alternative wellness philosophies. Comer also spoke candidly about her career satisfaction and sense of self outside of acting. She expressed pride in her journey, emphasizing the importance of knowing who she is beyond her roles.

"I actually feel very content with my own [path]," she said, acknowledging a reluctance to vocalize such pride for fear of seeming grandiose. This introspection ties back to her role in The Death of Robin Hood, where she plays healer Bridget opposite Hugh Jackman. Her research for the character, which included studying herbalism, sparked a personal passion that extends beyond the set.

At the film's New York premiere, Comer further captivated attention in a bold black lace gown, going braless and showcasing a backless design paired with minimal underwear. The event demonstrated her willingness to take fashion risks, complementing the intimate, thoughtful portrait painted in the Porter feature. Overall, the coverage paints a picture of an artist balancing glamour with personal growth, spiritual exploration, and a grounded approach to fame





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