Jodie Burrage Faces Death Threats After WTA Tour Return

British tennis star Jodie Burrage reveals severe online abuse and death threats following her first WTA match in 16 months, highlighting a growing crisis in the sport.

British tennis player Jodie Burrage has publicly disclosed that she received death threats on social media platforms after competing in her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour match in sixteen months. The World No 474 ranked athlete faced intense harassment following a first-round defeat at the Chennai Open tournament in India.

Jodie Burrage Match Result Details

Burrage suffered a three-set loss to Indian competitor Vaishnavi Adkar with scores of 3-6, 6-3, and 7-5 during the event. Despite winning the opening set, the 27-year-old British player was unable to secure victory in the subsequent sets against her opponent. This specific match marked Burrage's first appearance on the main WTA Tour since July 2025, excluding qualifier rounds where she previously lost to Catherine McNally at Wimbledon.

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Social Media Abuse Reported by Burrage

Following the match result, Burrage utilized her Instagram story to share screenshots of vile direct messages sent by anonymous users. She captioned the post with the text 'Nice welcome back to tour. I remember why I left. When will something be done?' while tagging both the WTA organization and Instagram in the publication. One explicit message accused her of being a quitter and claimed she was a disgrace to the sport because she lost the match.

Specific Threatening Messages Received

The abusive content included suggestions that women's sports are a joke and contained calls for self-harm directed at the British athlete. Another pending direct message instructed her to 'Die n riot on the streets,' while a separate message used explicit racial slurs. These interactions highlight the severity of the hostility facing female athletes in professional tennis competitions globally.

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Katie Boulter Previous Online Harassment

Burrage's revelation occurs over a year after fellow British tennis player Katie Boulter exposed similar death threats received on social media. Boulter faced unwarranted abuse after losing the first set of her first-round win over Carole Monnet at the 2025 French Open. Screenshots shown to the BBC revealed messages wishing cancer upon Boulter and threatening to damage her grandmother's grave.

Ongoing Crisis in Professional Tennis

Another message sent to Boulter stated 'Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me,' illustrating the financial motivations behind some of this harassment. The recurring nature of these incidents suggests a systemic issue within the digital spaces surrounding professional sports. Both athletes have now highlighted the urgent need for better protection mechanisms from governing bodies and social media platforms against coordinated online abuse campaigns.