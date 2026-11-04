Jodie Burrage Faces Death Threats After Chennai Open Return

British tennis star Jodie Burrage reveals severe online abuse and death threats following her first WTA Tour match in 16 months at the Chennai Open. Read the full report on the impact of this toxicity.

British tennis professional Jodie Burrage has publicly disclosed that she received death threats on social media platforms following her competitive return to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. The twenty-seven-year-old player, currently ranked World No 474, shared the disturbing content after her participation in the Chennai Open, marking her first tour-level match in sixteen months.

Burrage Returns to Chennai Open Competition

Jodie Burrage secured her first victory of the match against Indian competitor Vaishnavi Adkar by winning the opening set 6-3, before ultimately losing the second set 3-6 and the third set 7-5. The 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 result concluded her round-one exit at the Chennai Open event, ending a competitive run that had spanned nearly a year and a half without a main draw appearance.

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This specific tournament marked Jodie Burrage's first return to the WTA Tour since July 2025, excluding preliminary qualifying rounds. Her previous competitive appearance prior to this event occurred at the Wimbledon Championships, where she suffered a first-round defeat to Catherine McNally during the 2025 tournament schedule.

Specific Vile Messages Sent to Jodie Burrage

Following the conclusion of the match, Jodie Burrage utilized her Instagram story to display screenshots of direct messages she had received from anonymous users on the social media platform. She captioned the post with the text Nice welcome back to tour. I remember why I left. When will something be done? while explicitly tagging both the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and Instagram in the post.

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The abusive messages included one statement that labeled her a quitter and a disgrace to the sport, claiming she was the exact reason women's sports are a joke. Another direct message suggested that she should go home and kill herself because it would be the best outcome, adding a derogatory comparison to male athletes.

Additional intercepted messages included the phrase Die n riot on the streets and another containing explicit racial slurs directed at Jodie Burrage. These specific examples highlight the extreme and hateful nature of the communications she received in the immediate aftermath of her loss on the tennis court.

Comparison to Katie Boulter Abuse Cases

The disclosure by Jodie Burrage arrives more than a year after fellow British tennis player Katie Boulter publicly addressed similar harassment she endured. Katie Boulter experienced unwarranted abuse after losing the first set of her first-round victory over Carole Monnet at the 2025 French Open tournament.

Screenshots provided to the BBC revealed that Katie Boulter received a message stating Hope you get cancer. Another message referenced damaging a relative's grave if she was not dead by tomorrow, while a third comment mentioned candles and a coffin for her entire family.

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A third message directed at Katie Boulter claimed she should go to hell because the sender lost money that their mother had sent them. These historical examples illustrate a recurring pattern of extreme violence and harassment targeting female athletes in the sport of tennis.

Broader Impact on WTA Players and Platforms

The revelations by Jodie Burrage regarding the Chennai Open highlight the persistent issue of online toxicity affecting professional athletes in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. The specific threats against Jodie Burrage, a British No 15 ranked player, demonstrate the severity of the abuse that competitors face even after a single loss in a main draw event.

The tagging of Instagram by Jodie Burrage in her public statement suggests a demand for platform accountability regarding the moderation of direct messages and public comments. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) was also tagged, indicating an expectation for the governing body to address the safety and well-being of its players amidst increasing online hostility.

As Jodie Burrage continues her career, these events underscore the psychological toll required of professional tennis players who must navigate both competitive pressure and digital harassment. The specific incidents involving Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter serve as documented cases of the urgent need for improved safety measures and response protocols within the sport of tennis and on social media platforms.