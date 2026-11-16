Jodie Burrage and Tennis Players Face Death Threats Linked to Gambling Losses

British tennis star Jodie Burrage received death threats after a loss. Research shows gambling losses drive 59% of serious abuse against players, causing severe mental health crises.

British professional tennis player Jodie Burrage is the latest athlete to report receiving severe death threats following a competitive defeat. The world No. 476 suffered a three-set loss to wildcard entrant Vaishnavi Adkar at the Chennai Open in India last week. Within hours of the match conclusion, Burrage began receiving vile direct messages from anonymous internet users.

Direct Threats and Online Harassment Escalate

One sender explicitly wrote that Burrage should die miserably and claimed God would punish her. Other users accused her of being a match fixer or a quitter. Burrage responded by posting screenshots of the abuse and asking the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) when action would be taken. This incident highlights a growing crisis where professional athletes face constant intimidation regardless of their global ranking.

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Signify Group Data Links Abuse to Gambling

Research conducted by the Signify Group found that gambling activities were responsible for 59 percent of serious abuse directed at tennis players in 2025. The study indicates that the vast majority of this harassment originates from a small group of persistent individuals. Just nine percent of abusive accounts generated 87 percent of the messages classified as high concern. This data suggests that losing money on bets drives a sense of entitlement among perpetrators.

Threats Target Player Families and Privacy

Abuse has evolved from social media comments to direct threats against families and personal information. Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini reported that gamblers obtained his family phone numbers and threatened to harm them if his matches did not end in specific ways. The threats included claims that players should be told to lose, creating a dangerous environment for athletes and their relatives.

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Similarly, Hungarian player Panna Udvardy contacted police after a bettor demanded she lose a match or face harm to her family. The individual sent photos of Udvardy's family members and an image of a gun. She confirmed that the sender knew where her family lived and possessed their vehicle details. The WTA is currently investigating a potential leak of personal information from its database.

Career Impact and Calls for Systemic Change

The psychological toll of this abuse has led some players to leave the sport entirely. Australian player Destanee Aiava retired in February at age 25. She cited a culture of racism, misogyny, and hostility fueled by online gamblers. Aiava revealed she had nearly ended her own life in 2022 before being intervened upon by strangers. Her exit underscores the urgent need for better protection measures within professional tennis organizations.