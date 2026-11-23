Utah counselor Jodi Hildebrandt faces her first parole hearing on December 7, 2026, regarding aggravated child abuse of Ruby Franke's children.

Jodi Hildebrandt is preparing to appear before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole on December 7, 2026, for her first scheduled parole hearing. This date marks nearly three years since she pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse, a case intrinsically linked to her professional and personal relationship with parenting influencer Ruby Franke. Hildebrandt served as a licensed counselor who eventually became a central figure in the Franke family dynamic, leading to the imprisonment of both women.

The upcoming proceeding does not guarantee immediate release, as Hildebrandt must first complete the full 48-month minimum term of her sentence. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole retains the authority to grant parole for a future date, deny the request entirely, or schedule an additional hearing. This procedural step initiates a formal review of her incarceration conduct and plans for potential reintegration into society.

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Hildebrandt Legal Strategy and Sentencing Details

Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke received identical sentencing structures, comprising four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison. While the minimum aggregate term totals four years, Utah law caps the maximum potential sentence at 30 years. Hildebrandt was represented by Utah attorney Douglas Terry during her initial criminal proceedings, but she currently represents herself in all legal matters.

Legal challenges have already emerged from within the correctional system. In March 2025, Hildebrandt filed a petition for post-conviction relief from prison, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. The petition specifically challenges the validity of her plea agreement, marking a significant escalation in her legal defense strategy. Newsweek has attempted to contact Terry for comment regarding these new developments.

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Professional History and ConneXions Program

Before her arrest in August 2023, Hildebrandt operated ConneXions, a counseling and coaching program she claimed to have established in 2007. Utah business records indicate the company was officially registered as an LLC in 2018. The program utilized concepts such as truth, deception, and distortion to frame behavioral analysis, drawing heavily on teachings from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though it remained an unofficial entity.

Hildebrandt obtained her clinical mental health counselor license in 2005, but her professional standing faced significant scrutiny years prior. Utah regulators placed her license on probation in January 2012 after she admitted to disclosing private client information without authorization. Her license returned to full status in August 2013, but she voluntarily surrendered it following her 2023 arrest under an agreement barring her from practice upon release.

Ruby Franke and Family Social Media Influence

The intersection of Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke began through private counseling sessions before evolving into a close personal and professional partnership. Ruby Franke had already achieved significant fame through 8 Passengers, a YouTube channel launched in 2015 with her then-husband Kevin Franke. The channel documented their family life with six children and attracted millions of subscribers worldwide.

Franke increasingly integrated ConneXions philosophy into her public content, eventually appearing alongside Hildebrandt on the Moms of Truth social media presence. By the time authorities arrested both women in August 2023, two of Franke's children were residing at Hildebrandt's home in Ivins, Utah. This arrangement placed the children under the direct supervision of both the influencer and the counselor during the period of alleged abuse.

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Family Opposition and Victim Impact Statements

Shari Franke, Ruby Franke's oldest daughter, has publicly advocated against Hildebrandt's potential release. In an Instagram post released last week, Shari Franke urged the parole board to deny Hildebrandt's parole, stating that she is not sorry and describing her as one of the most dangerous people she knows. Shari Franke sent this statement via email to the board, as she was unable to attend the December 7 hearings in person.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole accepts victim statements ahead of hearings to evaluate the continuing impact of the crimes. These statements, combined with factors such as prison conduct and release plans, influence the board's final decision. Officials generally issue decisions within two to six weeks following a hearing. During the proceeding, an official will question Hildebrandt about her offenses and future plans, while the board considers all input before determining her eligibility for release.