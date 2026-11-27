Jodi Benson returns as the original voice of Ariel to voice Cursula in the 2026 film Hexed, a Little Mermaid parody. Discover fan reactions and franchise history.

Hailee Steinfeld's high-budget fantasy film Hexed is encountering significant headwinds as it approaches its theatrical debut, with industry analysts predicting a challenging performance at the box office. The film, which carries a massive production budget of two hundred million dollars, is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25, 2026. This release date places the movie directly in the crosshairs of the highly competitive Thanksgiving holiday period.

Market observers suggest that the timing may be detrimental to the film's financial prospects despite its star power. Competing against other major holiday offerings could severely impact its revenue potential. The pressure is particularly high given the substantial investment required to produce and market the film to a global audience.

Also read Disney's Hexed Mid-Credits Scene Features Walton Goggins and Magical Mishap

Amidst the financial scrutiny, a specific casting choice has generated positive buzz among audiences and critics alike. Jodi Benson has returned to voice the character Cursula, a witch in the film who serves as a direct parody of Ursula from The Little Mermaid franchise. Benson is best known for providing the iconic voice of Ariel in the original 1989 animated classic.

The cameo has sparked immediate discussion on social media platforms, where fans are praising the nuance of Benson's performance. User BeefyMustache55 highlighted the subtleties of the voice work, noting that Benson's impression closely resembled the style of Pat Carroll, the late actress who originally voiced Ursula in 1989. The commentary emphasized that Benson captured the essence of the villain while delivering a comedic twist.

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Another viewer, nickyforwalt, underscored the meta-commentary involved in having the original heroine's voice portray a parody of her rival. The consensus among early viewers is that the cameo is handled with respect for the source material. Fans appreciate the clever nod to Disney history, viewing it as a clever blend of nostalgia and modern humor.

The casting decision highlights a deliberate attempt by the filmmakers to evoke nostalgia while introducing fresh comedic elements. By leveraging the recognition of Benson's iconic role, the studio aims to draw in older audiences who grew up with the animated era. Simultaneously, the parody aspect is designed to engage newer viewers with a contemporary approach to familiar tropes.

This creative choice is set against the backdrop of a franchise that has expanded significantly over several decades. The original animated feature debuted in 1989 with a runtime of one hour and twenty-three minutes, establishing a massive multimedia empire. It laid the groundwork for numerous sequels, spin-offs, and reimaginings that have kept the brand relevant for nearly four decades.

The franchise continued to grow with the release of The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea in 2000. This direct-to-video sequel operated with a runtime of one hour and fifteen minutes, expanding the narrative beyond the original theatrical release. Disney further explored the backstory with Ariel's Beginning in 2008, which served as a prequel to the main story events.

Most recently, the franchise underwent a live-action reimagining in 2023, which attempted to bring the animated story to a new generation. Disney cast Halle Bailey in the titular role, utilizing modern special effects and updated casting choices. Reviews for the live-action version were mixed, with many critics noting a lack of strong reception compared to the enduring appeal of the original animated classic.

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The financial stakes for Hexed are elevated by the success and legacy of The Little Mermaid IP. With a two hundred million dollar budget, the film must perform exceptionally well to break even. The addition of Jodi Benson adds a layer of historical significance that may help differentiate the film in a crowded market.

As word spreads about the character Cursula, the focus remains on whether the parody succeeds in its comedic goals. Critics and fans are evaluating if the performance quality can elevate the overall narrative of the film. The response will likely influence the broader perception of the project as it navigates the competitive holiday movie season.

The enduring popularity of characters like Ursula ensures that any new iteration draws immediate attention. Benson's participation bridges the gap between the classic era of animation and contemporary parody humor. This unique blend of legacy and modern comedy defines the specific appeal of Hexed for its target demographic.

Despite the positive reception of the cameo, the overarching narrative remains one of caution for studio executives. The combination of a high budget and a competitive release window creates a precarious situation. The film's ability to withstand the box office curse associated with the Thanksgiving period will be the true test of its viability.