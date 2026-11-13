Jodi Benson Returns to Voice Cursula in Disney Animation Film Hexed

Jodi Benson reprises her iconic status in Disney's upcoming fantasy Hexed as the villain Cursula. Discover details on the November 25 release, cast, and plot.

Jodi Benson, the legendary voice actress recognized for originating Ariel in The Little Mermaid, has officially returned to Walt Disney Animation Studios. The studio confirmed that Benson will voice the villain Cursula in the upcoming animated fantasy feature Hexed.

Hexed is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 25. The project marks a significant reunion for the Disney Legend, as the character of Cursula is visually and nomenclaturally designed to mirror Ursula, the sea witch from the 1989 classic.

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Core Plot and Magical Mechanism

The narrative centers on a teenage protagonist named Billie Doe, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld. Billie discovers she possesses supernatural abilities immediately after facing expulsion from her school.

These emerging magical powers trigger a journey for Billie to investigate hidden secrets regarding her family lineage. The story requires her to travel to the Hexe realm to fully understand her heritage.

The film operates within the fantasy genre, leveraging the discovery of innate talent as the primary driver for character development and plot progression. The transition from a normal school environment to the Hexe realm represents the central conflict.

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Cast Ensemble and Supporting Roles

Hailee Steinfeld leads the principal cast alongside a diverse ensemble of established performers. Jodie Foster joins the film as a key supporting voice actor alongside Steinfeld.

Walton Goggins provides his vocal talents as part of the main ensemble. Henry Winkler also contributes to the voice cast in a notable role within the production.

Stephen Fry lends his voice to the project as an additional cast member. Ron Funches, Kathy Najimy, and Randall Park are also listed among the voice actors.

Rachel Dratch and Yvette Nicole Brown round out the extensive list of voice talent. This large cast supports the primary narrative arc of Billie Doe.

Stakeholder Positions and Character Design

Walt Disney Animation Studios formally announced the casting news through an official post on Instagram. The announcement included a visual reveal of the character Cursula for the first time.

The character design of Cursula is directly inspired by Ursula from The Little Mermaid. This creative choice creates a clear lineage for audiences familiar with the 1989 original film.

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The studio caption for the announcement stated, From Under The Sea to the world of Hexed, you will never guess who is voicing Cursula. This phrasing directly references the previous iconic role of the voice actor.

The Instagram post garnered significant engagement from the public. More than 36,000 Instagram users had liked the post at the time of the report.

Real World Impact and Release Strategy

The casting of Jodi Benson serves as a major marketing hook for the upcoming film. It leverages nostalgia to attract audiences from previous generations.

The theatrical release date is firmly set for November 25. This timing places the film in a prime slot for the end-of-year holiday movie season.

Fans of the original animated classic will likely view this as a significant development in Disney animation history. The connection between Cursula and Ursula is intended to evoke immediate recognition.

Walt Disney Animation Studios continues to build interest in Hexed through strategic character reveals. The combination of legacy casting and new IP aims to ensure box office success.