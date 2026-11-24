Jodeci member K-Ci Hailey cancels Louisville performance citing severe dehydration. The group plans to reschedule the show in Memphis on November 24.

Cedric Hailey, widely known as K-Ci, issued a public apology to fans after a medical emergency forced the R&B group Jodeci to cancel their scheduled performance in Louisville, Kentucky. The cancellation occurred on Sunday, November 22, disrupting the group's tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their 1991 debut album, Forever My Lady. The incident at the Louisville Palace left disappointed attendees who had already gathered for the event.

Medical Emergency And Cancellation Details

Hailey took to social media on Monday, November 23, to explain the sudden absence from the stage. He disclosed that he suffered from severe dehydration, which necessitated immediate medical attention and prevented him from performing. The group, comprising Hailey alongside JoJo, DeVante Swing, and Mr. Dalvin, made the difficult decision to halt the show after fans had already arrived at the venue.

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The cancellation was a significant disruption for the tour, which is centered around the legacy of the album Forever My Lady. The original album achieved substantial success on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in May 1991. It also produced two notable charting singles, including the Billboard Hot 100 hit Forever My Lady, which reached number 25, and Come and Talk to Me, which climbed to number 11.

Stakeholder Reactions And Fan Apology

Hailey expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to the audience. In a video statement released on Monday, he thanked supporters for their prayers and well-wishes during his recovery. He emphasized that he never takes a single ticket or the opportunity to perform for granted, acknowledging the strong emotional connection between the band and their audience.

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The singer also extended specific gratitude to the medical staff who assisted him during the emergency in Louisville. He described their performance as amazing, highlighting the professionalism of the healthcare workers who responded to his condition. This acknowledgment underscored the seriousness of the dehydration incident while reassuring fans of the care received.

Rescheduled Performance In Memphis

Despite the setback in Kentucky, Jodeci is confirmed to continue their tour schedule. The group is slated to take the stage on Tuesday, November 24, at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis. Hailey confirmed his presence in the new location via social media, stating that he was already in town and preparing for the upcoming show.

This rescheduled performance in Memphis serves as the immediate next step for the group following the Louisville cancellation. The move allows the members to resume their live performances and reconnect with fans in a new city. The Orpheum Theatre will host the trio and their collaborators for this rescheduled date, marking a continuation of the Forever My Lady 35th anniversary celebration.

Impact On Tour And Future Schedule

The cancellation in Louisville highlights the physical demands of touring for veteran New Jack Swing artists. Jodeci has maintained a strong presence in music since their early nineties success, but health issues can impact live schedules. The group's ability to reschedule quickly demonstrates their commitment to fulfilling their promises to ticket holders.

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For the fans in Louisville, the cancellation remains a source of disappointment, but the group's transparency has helped maintain goodwill. Hailey's direct communication about his health status provided clarity during a confusing event. The focus now shifts to the Memphis concert, where the band aims to deliver the energy and performance expected from a legendary R&B act.