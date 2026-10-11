Australian jockey Izzy Neale has dIed two days after her horse Marnoo fell during a race at Warren Racecourse in New South Wales,Racing NSW has confirmed.

Fatal fall at Warren Racecourse

Jockey Izzy Neale , 22, died on Tuesday, two days after a horse fall during a race in Fresh South Wales, Australia. Racing NSW, the state's thoroughbred racing authority, confirmed the death. Neale was injured on Sunday when her mount, Marnoo, fell in the homestretch of a one-mile race at Warren Racecourse , in the central west of the state.

According to reports, Marnoo went down with a serious leg injury and Neale was thrown from the horse. she was unconscious when she was airlifted to hospital, where she remained until her death. Her family later announced her passing in a joint statement issued with Racing NSW.

Also read Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Dies After Race Fall at Warren

Family tributes and the racing community's response

In the statement, Neales family described her as a much-loved daughter and said her connection to horses began in early childhood. They noted that she rode horses before she could walk, and that her passion had more recently grown into a dedicated career in racing. The family also said that Neale had chosen to donate her organs, a decision they stated would give others a chance at life and bring some comfort amid their loss.

The family thanked friends, the racing community, and the medical staff who cared for her. They asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with the loss.

Advertisement

Neale's former employer, trainer John Thompson, paid tribute to her on social media. he described her as a sHining light who was constantly happy and constantly smiling, and said the world was poorer for the loss of a beautiful young woman. The Australian Turf Club also praised Neale as a talented youthful rider with a bright future.

Neale was an apprentice jockey at the time of her death. Over her career she recorded 699 starts and rode 88 winners, according to local media reports. Her achievements had drawn attention in the sport,and she had been seen as a rising talent in the New South Wales circuit.

Other injuries and effects on the race meeting

A second rider, Diego Montes de Oca, was also dislodged from his mount during the same race. He suffered minor injuries to his foot and was later discharged from hospital. Racing NSW confirmed his condition in its update.

The remainder of the Cotton Cup meeting was abandoned following the incident. Officials did not announce a new date for the rest of the program, and the meetings organisers focused on supporting those affected. Marnoo was euthanised at the track after sustaining the leg injury, a decision made to conclude the animal's suffering.

Advertisement

Incidents of this kind prompt renewed scrutiny of jockey safety in Australian racing, where falls at high speed can cause severe head and chest injuries. Racing authorities typically review such events,and the death of a rider is generally followed by an examination of track conditions, safety equipment, and the circumstances of the fall. Racing NSW has not yet released details of any formal review in connection with this incident.

The death of Izzy Neale has left the racing community in mourning. Her family has asked that individuals remember her love of horses and her warmth toward those around her.