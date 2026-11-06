JobWatch: Comics Industry Positions Open For Hiring Right Now... anyone fancy an application?

The comic book industry never stops needing people who are not on the cover. Editors, production folk, colourists, retail staff, translators, accountants, and even chefs…alongside the rest of the machine that actually gets the books into shops and onto screens.

Here's a selection of currently open positions. , New York City . Supports ebook production, file routing, schedule tracking and Spanish-language titles. Requires 2–3 years of production editing experience.

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Salary: $52,000. , remote or New York City. Acquires, develops and produces comic books and graphic novels, manages schedules and talent. Requires five-plus years of comics/graphic novel editing experience.

Salary: $77,500. , El Segundo, California . Owns IP branding, key visuals, covers and marketing assets across WEBTOON services. Rate: $30–$40 per hour.

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Portfolio and cover letter required. , Mexico City, Mexico. Supports the Financial Contracts Reporting team handling royalty and participation statements for talent and creators on DC Comics titles. Reviews contracts and works with Business Affairs, Legal and Editorial Administration.

, Oversee and manage a slate of WEBTOON Original series, guiding them from pitch to launch and through ongoing production $75,000 – $95,000Business Operations Associate, Original Publishing, VIZ Media, Norwalk, Connecticut . Edits event footage into long- and short-form content for Popverse, YouTube and other channels. Salary range: $44,500–$74,100. Portfolio required.

, remote . Freelance roles including line artists, sketch artists, colorists, storyboard artists and writers. Paid, open to collaboration. No AI use permitted.

Email whenthesilentbirdsings@gmail.com with portfolio and rates. Chef de Cuisine – The Art of Marvel , Chessy, France. Leads the kitchen at the 4-star Marvel-themed hotel's Italian regional cuisine restaurant. Requires at least 3 years as Chef de Cuisine, experience managing large brigades , knowledge of Italian cuisine and 4-star hotel standards.

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Full-time permanent . French C1 and English A2 minimum. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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