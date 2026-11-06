Jobs report: Hiring surges past forecasts, but paychecks still lose ground to inflation

A jobs report released Friday morning blew past expectations, as American employers added 165,000 positions to their payrolls in October.

A jobs report released Friday morning blew past expectations, as American employers added 165,000 positions to their payrolls in October. Economic analyst Mark Hamrick called the new jobs report “robust.

” And Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said the job growth in October “puts an exclamation mark” on the healthy revisions to the prior two months. Employment is now up an average of 137,000 jobs over the last three months, compared to an average monthly gain of 48,000 over the prior 12 months and an average of just 10,000 jobs added a month for 2025.

Also read Jobs report shows hiring accelerated in October

“The strains in this report stem from the key issue of the just-completed midterm elections,” Hamrick, founder ofpersonal finance website, said via email. “Average hourly earnings are up 3.1% over the past year, while inflation has been running well ahead of that figure. That affordability gap is putting distance between what Americans can afford and what they'd like to achieve with their personal finances.

”, a popular measure of inflation, showed prices increased at an annual rate of 3.7% in September. October’s CPI is scheduled to be released next week. Hamrick said Friday’s jobs report keeps an interest rate hike on the table next month for Federal Reserve officials. The Fed has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

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That means keeping inflation in check and Americans working. Fed policymakers increased their benchmark borrowing rate in September for the first time in over three years as a lever to tame inflation. They kept the rate unchanged at a meeting last month but will have another crack at it in December. Hamrick said Fed officials will look at the new jobs report and “continue to believe that the employment side of their dual mandate is in sufficiently acceptable shape.

”The BLS noted increases in professional and business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing. The unemployment rate was essentially unchanged, ticking down from a low 4.2% to a slightly lower 4.1%. , wrote that the unemployment rate ticked down for the "right" reasons. The labor force and employment grew, and the number of unemployed fell, she said.

The prime-age employment-to-population ratio remains high at 80.7%, just above its pre-pandemic level, Gould said. FILE - Workers are seen on the line at the Webasto Plymouth Plant on May 1, 2026, in Plymouth, Michigan. With recent gains, manufacturing sector jobs have finally surpassed their level from when President Donald Trump came into office, Gould said. After big losses through 2025, manufacturing employment is now 8,000 above its January 2025 level, she said.

And she noted a “stark” deficit in the federal workforce, with that sector shedding another 1,000 jobs last month. Gould said federal workers provide essential services, but there are 333,000 fewer of them now than there were at the start of 2025.