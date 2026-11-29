The health of the U.S. economy will be examined from several angles this week with the latest updates on employment, industry and consumer sentiment.

Several updates on the employment market this week are expected to show that businesses are still hiring and unemployment remains low. Despite mounting pressure from President Trump, Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh announced rate hikes to try to bring inflation rates closer to their 2% target.

The health of the U.S. economy will be examined from several angles this week with the latest updates on employment, industry and consumer sentiment. The reports are among the final economic updates for the year as households, businesses and policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation. High prices on everything from groceries to clothing have been squeezing household budgets and businesses.

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Unrelenting price increases have also cast a cloud of uncertainty over growth prospects for a wide range of industries, while making people increasingly cautious about spending and employment. Several updates on the employment market this week are expected to show that businesses are still hiring and unemployment remains low.