Job seeker uses uncomfortable tactic to get $12K higher offer: ‘It is a game of chicken’

Talk about a perfectly played game.

is bonkers, with many desperate seekers taking extreme measures to help with their search. One wise applicant, fresh off a “marathon hiring process,” proved that sometimes less said is better, especially after several weeks of trying to sell themselves to a potential employer.on Reddit, the user explained the tactic he used that earned him a $12,000 higher salary.

After nearly six weeks and four rounds of interviews, “by the time I got to the final call with the recruiter, I was already exhausted and just wanted to see the numbers,” the original poster wrote. After finally receiving the offer, “… it was about fifteen percent lower than the range we discussed in the first screening call.

Usually, this is where people start stuttering or trying to justify why they deserve more but I decided to try something different this time. I just stayed completely silent,” they wrote. Not only did the candidate not respond to the low offer, but they didn’t utter a word for 30 seconds: “It was probably the most uncomfortable half minute of my professional life. ” “I just sat there staring at my wall and waiting.

” Eventually, the recruiter broke the silence and started “babbling about how the budget was tight and how they have great benefits but then she stopped herself when I still didn’t respond. ”Then, like a perfectly played game of chess, the recruiter offered to go back to the hiring manager to see if they could increase this offer. The applicant stood their ground by not saying a word when being offered a salary lower than expected.

“Ten minutes later she called me back with an extra $12,000 and a signing bonus. It was like the money just spawned out of thin air the moment I stopped talking,” the OP wrote.

“It is a game of chicken and the person who talks first usually loses. ” Over 1,000 users chimed in on the comment section to praise this soon-to-be-employee for playing the game right.

“It is wild how the budget suddenly appears out of thin air once they realize you aren’t desperate. They bank on candidates being too polite to let a silence hang for more than two seconds,” one pointed out. Another shared a similar experience that happened to them, unintentionally: “Was given a lowish but not bad offer.

Honestly, I was mostly pausing just to write it down and mentally run it past other estimates and offers in my head, but after about 10 seconds, they started sounding uncomfortable and upped the number by about 20%-ish…” And one commenter put it point blankly: “Silence is the most uncomfortable yet effective weapon in any negotiation room. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lifestyle Job Applications Job Interviews Jobs Report

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

172,000 jobs added in May as US job market remains resilient despite Iran warEmployers in the United States added 172,000 jobs in May, almost doubling the number forecasters predicted. However, the unemployment rate remains low at 4.3%.

Read more »

Jenn Levy Lands Top Unscripted Job At AmazonAmazon has named former Netflix exec Jenny Levy as head of unscripted and docuseries.

Read more »

Harriette Cole: My friend’s parents want me to talk her out of ‘shameful’ artPlus: My grandmother tries to manipulate us with lies and gossip.

Read more »

Despite a competitive market, finding a summer job is highly beneficial for teensTeenagers looking for summer jobs face a tough labor market. But the personal benefits are huge.

Read more »