Joao Franco Arrested in Bodrum Brawl Fatal to Shop Worker

Below Deck star Joao Franco faces charges in Turkey after a violent altercation in Bodrum resulted in the death of shop worker Muhammet Koyabakan.

Reality television personality Joao Franco has been arrested in Turkey following a violent confrontation that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old shop worker. The fatal incident occurred in the popular tourist destination of Bodrum, located in the Mugla province of south-western Turkey. Police detained both Joao Franco and his younger brother, Carlos Campbell Franco, at approximately 8pm on November 7 after the dispute escalated into a deadly physical altercation.

The Bodrum Brawl Details

The tragic events unfolded in the Carsi neighbourhood of Bodrum on Cumhuriyet Street, outside a clothing shop. CCTV footage released by authorities captures several men jostling, punching, and kicking one another in the narrow passage. The video shows furniture being picked up and used as weapons during the intensifying fight. At one point, a participant is seen lifting a stool and attempting to throw it at the Franco brothers. Joao Franco, who appeared in four seasons of the hit reality series Below Deck, is seen in the footage initially attempting to separate his brother from another individual before becoming directly involved in the brawl himself.

Also read ‘Below Deck’ alum Colin Macy-O’Toole jumps to co-star João Franco’s defense after arrest: ‘Tragic situation’

Fatal Head Injury Incident

The confrontation turned deadly when Muhammet Koyabakan, the shop worker, suffered a serious head injury. During the fight, Joao appears to throw a punch, after which Koyabakan falls to the ground and remains motionless. The teenager reportedly fell and struck his head on a hard surface, specifically steps located outside the shop. Emergency responders treated Koyabakan at the scene before transferring him to the Mugla Training and Research Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts to save his life, the 17-year-old died in the hospital on November 9, two days after the initial assault.

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Conflicting Accounts of Violence

The Franco brothers have offered divergent explanations for their involvement in the fight, denying responsibility for the fatal outcome. Joao Franco, who works as a captain on private yachts, stated during police questioning that he and his brother were the victims of an attack rather than the instigators. He claimed they had been under the influence of alcohol but insisted they did not start the violence. Carlos Campbell Franco, 34, also maintained that he acted in self-defence and disputed suggestions that his older brother struck the teenager. Carlos alleged that Koyabakan may have lost his balance and fallen during the chaos. He further claimed that he attempted to assist the injured teen after his fall and that Joao repeatedly shouted for the fighting to stop.

Custody and Judicial Proceedings

Police detained Joao and Carlos Franco alongside two other suspects identified by their initials Y.A. and F.A. The dispute reportedly began after the brothers started swearing inside a business, leading to an argument with shop workers Koyabakan and E.K., a 28-year-old employee. The precise cause of the initial disagreement remains unclear. Following the incident, four people were reported to have been injured in the brawl. A court subsequently ordered the two brothers to be remanded in custody. The other suspects were released under judicial supervision. The brothers, who were born in Zimbabwe before moving to Europe to pursue yachting careers, are now facing legal proceedings as investigations into the circumstances surrounding Koyabakan's death continue.