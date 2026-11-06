Joanne McNally Questions Kim Kardashian's Parenting of North West

Joanne McNally says she worries about the freedom Kim Kardashian gives 13-year-old North West, citing piercings, fake tattoos and her growing music career.

Comedian Joanne McNally has criticised the parenting style of Kim Kardashian, saying she fears the freedom Kardashian has given to her 13-year-old daughter, North West. McNally, 43, who stars in Celebrity Traitors, made the remarks on the latest episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with Vogue Williams.

The comments follow North's appearance at her father Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she wore icy blue contacts and a bright blue wig. North, who performed her first solo concert in Chicago in September, has also drawn attention for her body modifications and style choices.

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McNally said she found it nuts that North had multiple piercings and was seen wearing fake facial tattoos last year. She questioned whether a girl her age was too young for studs and tattoos, asking where the choices were leading.

McNally stressed that she did not intend to judge, but said she could not understand the level of independence North appears to have. North has no real tattoos, but she showcased fake facial inkings on Instagram last year.

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Vogue Williams, 40, said she would not be happy if her six-year-old daughter Gigi dressed the way North does. She described her own teenage habit of sneaking out in clothes that were minimal, while her parents expected her to wear a tracksuit.

Williams said corsets at the age of eleven or twelve seemed a bit full on, adding that she wanted children to remain children for as long as possible. McNally agreed, saying that if she were as famous as Kim Kardashian with a daughter, she would take the opposite approach.

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McNally said she would probably handle North's budding music career differently and keep her out of the spotlight. She added that she would not do things the way Kardashian does, while stressing that she was not criticising the performance itself.

McNally pointed to former child star Amanda Bynes as an example of how young celebrity careers can go wrong. Bynes retired from acting in 2010 and has since faced legal trouble, drug abuse and mental illness. McNally contrasted her with Lindsay Lohan, who she said managed to repair her reputation and is working again, and with Ariana Grande, whom she said had handled her career well.

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McNally also referred to young Disney stars, noting that it was none of her business, though she and Williams discussed the topic on their podcast. The episode is available to listen to now on YouTube and on all major podcast platforms.