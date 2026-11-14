Joanne McNally Eulogizes Katherine Ryan for Brand Predation Claims

Comedian Joanne McNally praises Katherine Ryan for accusing Russell Brand of being a sexual predator years before his ten-year prison sentence. Ryan faced risks but acted as a hero to many women in the industry.

Comedian Joanne McNally has publicly commended fellow entertainer Katherine Ryan for her courageous decision to accuse Russell Brand of being a sexual predator well before the disgraced comedian faced legal consequences. Ryan was recognized as one of the first public figures to raise serious concerns about Brand's conduct and was the initial star to confront him directly regarding his behavior nearly a decade ago.

Praising Ryan's Bravery on Air

Ryan, who is forty-three years old, appeared on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast hosted by Vogue Williams to discuss the recent developments surrounding Brand. During the episode, McNally, also forty-three, described Ryan as a hero among women for her unwavering stance. She noted that Ryan did her absolute best to flag potential dangers and point the finger at Brand, ensuring that those who were unaware or not within the immediate industry circle became informed about the risks he posed.

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McNally emphasized that Ryan handled the situation with significant intelligence and caution. She praised Ryan for trying to avoid getting herself into legal trouble while still delivering a clear message about Brand's actions. This careful navigation allowed Ryan to speak out effectively without exposing herself to immediate legal retaliation, setting a precedent for other women to follow.

Ryan's Past Confrontations With Brand

The history between the two comedians dates back to 2018 when they served as judges on Comedy Central's Roast Battle. During the filming, Ryan repeatedly called Brand a sexual predator on camera. Despite the intensity of these remarks, producers cut the segments before they were broadcast. Brand subsequently left the show after just six episodes, ending his involvement with the program without the public seeing the full extent of Ryan's accusations at that time.

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In 2022, Ryan spoke again about the issue during an interview with Louis Theroux. She claimed knowledge of a predator working in the entertainment industry and suggested it was an open secret who the individual was. Although she could not name the male comic directly to avoid a litigious minefield, her comments strongly indicated she was referring to Brand. She mentioned having called the individual a predator to his face, which sparked widespread speculation across media outlets.

Recent Verdict and Emotional Impact

Russell Brand, who is fifty-one years old, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday after a jury convicted him of offenses committed between 2004 and 2009. The verdict followed years of accusations from multiple women who alleged rape, sexual abuse, and degrading behavior. At a royal Television Society event in 2023, Ryan made a pointed comment about an elephant in the room, insisting she was joking about her own weight while clearly alluding to the controversy surrounding Brand.

Reflecting on the guilty verdicts, Ryan expressed feeling dysregulated, caught off guard, and emotional. She stated she is in awe of the survivors who came forward despite Brand having fame, power, money, and a legion of fans ready to attack them. She emphasized that these women had nothing to gain from speaking out, yet they did so anyway, highlighting the immense courage required to challenge such a powerful figure.

Concerns For Future Survivors

Ryan warned that Brand has spent a long time cultivating the idea that the establishment invented these claims against him. She expressed concern that he has martyred himself to a growing audience who still view the courageous survivors as the villains in the story. This narrative manipulation poses a significant risk to future victims who may hesitate to come forward, fearing similar backlash and disbelief from the public.

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She noted that today many women are speaking privately and quietly, a habit learned to avoid attack and keep each other safe. These women feel a nuanced mix of emotions, including relief alongside grief. Ryan concluded by stating that while justice has been done, the hurt caused remains real and will continue to be carried by the victims regardless of the legal outcome. She expressed hope that the podcasting format does not extend to jail, symbolizing her wish for Brand's voice to be silenced.