Actress Joanne Froggatt shares insights on filming MGM+'s The Magnificent Seven and discusses her upcoming HBO miniseries role in The Trial of Louise Woodward.

Joanne Froggatt has completed filming her latest television role, marking a significant genre shift from crime drama to the American frontier. The actress recently concluded production on MGM+'s new adaptation of the classic Western property, The Magnificent Seven. She shared these details during a promotional interview for her current hit series, MobLand, discussing her transition to the Wild West setting with Collider reporter Therese Lacson.

Magnificent Seven Cast and Production Details

This new television series represents another iteration of a beloved franchise originally based on Akira Kurosawa's 1954 samurai epic, Seven Samurai. The narrative structure mirrors the 1960 film, which featured iconic actors Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Charles Bronson as outlaws defending a small town. That film spawned multiple sequels, a television run from 1998 to 2000, and a 2016 remake directed by Antoine Fuqua starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. Now, MGM+ is bringing the property back with a fresh television ensemble led by Matt Dillon as Chris Adams. The supporting cast includes Will Patton, Michael Ealy, Danny Pino, Amy Forsyth, Joshua Close, and Ken Yamamura. The project was initially developed by Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, before creative duties were handed to Tim Kring, known for his work on Heroes.

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Froggatt's First Western Experience in Alberta

Froggatt described her initial foray into the Western genre as a highly enjoyable professional milestone. The cast spent four months filming in Alberta, wrapping production at the end of September. She recently attended audio dialogue replacement sessions where she viewed early clips, noting the stunning locations and vast vistas. Froggatt emphasized that the visual elements, including horses and landscapes, create an exciting atmosphere that blends adventure with high-stakes drama. She expressed strong confidence in the final product, predicting that viewers will find the series wholly entertaining and visually beautiful.

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Upcoming HBO Miniseries Role

Following her Western work, Froggatt is currently in New York preparing for a different type of historical drama. She is starring in The Trial of Louise Woodward, an HBO miniseries directed by Susanne Bier. The Danish filmmaker, an Oscar winner for In a Better World, is tackling the dramatization of a murder case that captivated audiences in America and Britain during the late 1990s. The story centers on the tragic death of eight-month-old infant Matthew Eappen in 1998 while in the care of British au pair Louise Woodward. Woodward faced a murder trial after the infant suffered a fractured skull, a legal proceeding that dominated international headlines for months.

Reflecting on a Diverse Creative Year

The ensemble cast for The Trial of Louise Woodward includes Meghann Fahy, Sagar Radia, and Catriona Chandler alongside Froggatt. The actress highlighted the diversity of her recent workload, noting that she has now completed two projects on her personal bucket list. She expressed satisfaction with her recent career trajectory, moving from the gangster genre in MobLand to the Western genre in The Magnificent Seven. Her current work involves playing a British citizen in a true-story adaptation, which she describes as a creatively satisfying year. This diverse range of roles demonstrates her versatility across different historical periods and narrative styles.