Joanne Froggatt reveals MGM+ is finishing The Magnificent Seven TV series. Filming wrapped in September in Alberta. Stars Matt Dillon and Joanne Froggatt discuss the new adaptation.

Joanne Froggatt has expressed high confidence in MGM+'s upcoming television remake of The Magnificent Seven, noting that principal photography concluded at the end of September. The former Downton Abbey actress shared her positive impressions of the series while promoting the season two finale of her current project, MobLand. She praised the visual spectacle and atmospheric tension of the Western drama, indicating that the production delivered a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.

Filming Conclusion in Alberta

The eight-episode series completed its four-month shooting schedule in Alberta, Canada, according to Froggatt's interview with Collider. The actress emphasized that the remote location provided stunning vistas and authentic Western landscapes that enhanced the narrative. She described the process as a wonderful experience filled with adventure and drama, highlighting the practical elements like horseback riding and period-accurate settings.

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Cast and Creative Leadership

Matt Dillon headlines the cast as Chris Adams, a role originally iconicized by Yul Brynner in the 1960 film. Joanne Froggatt portrays Harriet Talbot, joining a diverse ensemble that includes Will Patton, Michael Ealy, Danny Pino, Amy Forsyth, Joshua Close, Ken Yamamura, Michael Rubenfeld, and Joel Nankervis. The project transitioned from creator Nic Pizzolatto to Tim Kring, who took over development duties to shape the serialized storytelling approach.

Narrative Themes and Setting

Set on the American frontier during the 1880s, the plot centers on a group of mercenaries hired to defend a Quaker village. The antagonistic force is a ruthless land baron intent on seizing the settlement's territory. The series explores individual backstories of the seven protagonists while revisiting core genre themes such as honor, sacrifice, faith, and redemption. This serialized format allows for deeper character development compared to traditional film adaptations.

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Franchise Legacy and Ratings

The original 1960 The Magnificent Seven remains a critical classic with a Certified Fresh ninety-three percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2016 film remake starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt received a significantly lower sixty-four percent rating. Previous television iterations included a CBS series that aired from nineteen ninety-eight to two thousand. MGM+ aims to balance respect for this legacy with fresh narrative perspectives for modern viewers.

Production Status and Release Plans

The series is currently undergoing post-production processes, including Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) sessions attended by the cast. Matt Dillon confirmed the wrap during a media appearance, noting that the extended episode count supports classic Western storytelling structures. An official release date for the series has not yet been announced by MGM+ or the production team.