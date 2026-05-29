Joanne Froggatt In Talks To Join MGM+'s 'The Magnificent Seven'

Joanne Froggatt is in talks to join MGM+ series 'The Magnificent Seven', having appeared in 'MobLand' and 'Downton Abbey'.

Breaking Baz: Hammer’s ‘Horror Of Dracula’ Starring Christopher Lee Is Ready To Sink Its Teeth Into Audiences At Halloween With Censored Scenes Restored – Exclusive Interview Breaking Baz @ Cannes: Sebastian Stan On ‘Fjord’ & ‘The Batman II’; Tilda Swinton Responds To Claims Of A Down Year For Croisette Movies & Looks To The Future Of Cinema, Will Patton and Michael Ealy, who are members of the seven-strong group of mercenaries who use military skills and sheer cunning to defend a pacifist Quaker community from a land-hungry rancher and his hired thugs in the American wild west of the 1880s.

Froggatt is set to play the leader of the Quaker group under siege. The Religious Society of Friends, to give the Quakers their original title, believed in the equal treatment of women and that every person possessed “inner light. ” They also preached “abstaining from participation in violent acts,” which will add to the tension in Tom Kring’s adaptation. Coronation Street.

Her last appearance as Anna Bates in Julian Fellowes’ celebrated upper crust soapie drama was in last year’s creator Kring has reimagined John Sturges’ mighty 1960s movie that starred Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen and Charles Branson as gunfighters contracted by Mexican villagers to protect them from outlaws, as an eight-part series for MGM+. The Magnificent Seven Froggatt, who hails from North Yorkshire, England, recently completed shooting her scenes as Jan Da Souza, wife of Tom Hardy’s Tom Da Souza in Paramount+’s.

That one has been beset by drama with a capital “D,” most of it apparently involving Hardy, who is now outta the series after. There’s no confirmation as to whether Froggatt will return for Season 3. Chernin Entertainment Wins Race For Buzzy Rom Com Spec Script ‘One Month Mark’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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